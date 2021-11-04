Executive Order 5 to augment sustainable economic growth

Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi has said that the Presidential Executive Order No. 5 is a novel initiative of the present Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to set the Nation on the path of viable and sustainable economic growth and rapid transformation using Science Technology and Innovation instruments/platform.

The Minister said this during the inauguration of Members of the Technical Consultative Committee of the Strategy Implementation Task Office for Presidential Executive Orders 5 (SITOPEO.5) on Thursday, in Abuja.

Presidential Executive Order 5 is key to achieving self reliance, self sufficiency through Local Content development in STI Sector, which is the major objective it is aimed to achieve.

He further stated that it is also aimed at planning, Execution of projects, promotion of Nigerian Content in Contracts, Science, Engineering and Technology through Medium Term National development plan(MTNDP) and the Nigeria Agenda 2050 which is a key to achieving self-reliance and Self Sufficiency.

The Minister charged the designated members to use their skills and experience in achieving full implementation of the Presidential Executive Order 5, as it is one of the tools for transforming Nigeria Economy from Resource base to a knowledge based economy driven by innovation.

In addition, the minister of state said that the ministry’s recent name is a clear indication of the FG’s commitment to the utilization of Science Technology and Innovation for rapid growth and industrialization.

He further stated that FMST will do everything within the ambit of the Law to provide the committee with an enabling environment to succeed in this enormous task.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Sunday Edet Akpan thanked the Minister for his effort and charged the designated committee members to work hard to achieve the mandate entrusted to them.

