Executive order 10 sacrosanct, says Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration

came out with the Executive order No- 0010 in order to deepen democracy from grassroot and ensure effective implementation of the doctrine of separation of powers.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice which was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday 9th day of June, 2020.

Malami said the re-enforcement of the constitutional provisions on the autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary as contained in Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria necessitated the Executive Order No 0010.

Malami noted with appreciation that the Governors of the 36 States of the Federation have agreed to the constitutionality of the autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary maintaining that the essence of the Order was to see to the implementation of the autonomy.

While congratulating Nigerians on this landmark historic achievement geared toward engendering democratic principles at the grassroot, the Minister called on more inter-agency support for the Order which he said will accelerate development Nigerian masses have been clamoring for.

In furtherance of the implementation of the Order, the Federal Government and Nigerian Governors’ Forum are jointly working on modalities for effective implementation of the order.

Malami said the Executive Order implementation Committee will incorporate valuable submissions from Governor’s Forum and other stakeholders with a view to seeing practicable implementation of the Executive Order.



