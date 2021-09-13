“Executed” constituency projects in a Federal Constituency in Yobe exist only on paper

 ICPC officials tracking execution of constituency projects did not see evidence of execution of eight of such projects in Potiskum/Nangere Federal Constituency of Yobe when they went inspection.


Officials of Federal Government agencies supervising execution of contracts refused to talk to newsmen about their findings.

A correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who accompanied officials reported, however, that team could also not find any individual or community to state that they benefitted from the projects.

projects include two contracts for supply of motorcycles in Yobe, a state where use of motorcycles had been banned since 2012.

It is record that contracts were awarded to AD Multi Business Links Ltd.

Two other contracts for Building Training for Stakeholders, also awarded to AD Multi Business Links, could not be tracked.

Also untraceable are four contracts for Supply of agricultural implements and equipment awarded to Muhbash Global Synergy Ltd. and Kilishi Global Resources Ltd.

When NAN contacted National Lottery Trust Fund Officer, Bashir Umar, who supervised supply of motorcycles and building projects, he declined to comment.

National Lottery Trust Fund is supervisory agency for motorcycle contract.

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) officer, Alhaji Musbahu Mohammed, who supervised the supply of agricultural implements and equipment also declined to comment, when contacted.

NDE is the supervisory agency for the supply of implements contract.

Rep. Ibrahim Umar, who facilitated the projects from the House of Representatives, did not respond to telephone calls and text messages sent by NAN. (NAN)

