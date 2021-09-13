“Executed” constituency projects in a Federal Constituency in Yobe exist only on paper

ICPC officials tracking execution of constituency projects did not see evidence of execution of eight of such projects in Potiskum/Nangere Federal Constituency of Yobe when they went on inspection.

Officials of Federal Government agencies supervising the execution of the contracts refused to talk to newsmen about their findings.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who accompanied the officials reported, however, that the team could also not find any individual or community to state that they benefitted from the projects.

The projects include two contracts for the supply of motorcycles in Yobe, a state where the use of motorcycles had been banned since 2012.

It is on record that the contracts were awarded to AD Multi Business Links Ltd.

Two other contracts for Peace Building Training for Stakeholders, also awarded to AD Multi Business Links, could not be tracked.

Also untraceable are four contracts for the Supply of agricultural implements and equipment awarded to Muhbash Global Synergy Ltd. and Kilishi Global Resources Ltd.

When NAN contacted the National Lottery Trust Fund Officer, Bashir Umar, who supervised the supply of motorcycles and peace building projects, he declined to comment.

The National Lottery Trust Fund is the supervisory agency for the motorcycle contract.

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) officer, Alhaji Musbahu Mohammed, who supervised the supply of agricultural implements and equipment also declined to comment, when contacted.

NDE is the supervisory agency for the supply of implements contract.

Rep. Ibrahim Umar, who facilitated the projects from the House of Representatives, did not respond to telephone calls and text messages sent by NAN. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...