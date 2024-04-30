EXCLUSIVE: NEMA alerts Governors on imminent 2024 flooding – See list of high risk areas nationwide

By Danlami Nmodu

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has alerted State Governors of the imminent flooding projections and the need to take urgent proactive measures, NEWSDIARYONLINE has learnt.

This newspaper learnt that Adamawa State Governor is one of those who have been officially alerted by the Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, with calls for urgent pro-active measures to tackle the of imminent flooding in 2024.

In the letter to Adamawa Governor sighted by NEWSDIARYONLINE , the NEMA DG drew the “Excellency’s attention to the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) released by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on 20th February 2024; and the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) released by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) on 16th February 2024.

She said, “According to the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction, the general outlook of the Annual Rainfall amount is predicted to be normal to below normal in most parts of the Country. The temperature is expected to be warmer than the long-term average of the country in January through to May 2024.

“The 2024 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) has forecasted flood situation for different parts of the country. It holds that 144 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 30 States are within High Flood Risk (indicating that flood will be high in 68 LGAs in the months of April, May and June; 131 LGAs in July, August and September and 44 LGAs in October and November), while 253 LGAs in 35 States and FCT are within Moderate Flood Risk Areas.

According to the DG, “After the release of these predictions, NEMA constituted a Technical Committee comprising relevant stakeholders to extensively analyze the socio-economic and disaster risk management implications with regards to climate-sensitive sectors of the economy including Water Resources, Agriculture and Food Security, Health, Transport, Telecommunication, Power Generation and Distribution. The outcome of this meeting is the climate related disaster Preparedness and Mitigation strategies recommended by stakeholders (Early Warning document).

Specifically, the NEMA DG said, “Further to the above, the flood outlook as predicted for Adamawa State is as detailed below: See table below as sighted by NEWSDIARYONLINE

Flood Risk LGAs and Months of Occurrences

High Flood Risk Month LGAs April- June Yola South, Lamurde and Demsa July-September Yola South, Numan,Lamurde, Fufore, Gombi and Demsa, October – November Yola South, Numan,Lamurde, Demsa Moderate Flood Risk April- June Yola North,Shelleng, Guyuk July-September Yola North, Shelleng, Song,Jada, Guyuk and Mayo-Belwa October – November Yola North, Shelleng and Mayo-Belwa

The DG said further: “From the foregoing, I wish to request the State Government to kindly take proactive and necessary preparedness and mitigative measures to prevent loss of lives and property arising from predicted flooding. These should include amongst others:

She advised that “Prompt sensitization of the public on the information contained in the 2024 Climate Related Disaster Preparedness, Mitigation Strategies as a measure for early warning and flood disaster prevention.

“Directing the State Emergency Management Agency, frontline Local Government Authorities, and other response Agencies to be prepared to mitigate and respond.

“Educating citizens to imbibe attitudinal change towards warnings for flood prevention by Government Agencies and desist from unethical environmental practices such as indiscriminate waste disposal.

“Identification of high grounds for possible IDP camps and shelter for evacuated communities.

“Removal of refuse, weeds, water hyacinths and floats from water channels and on all avenues for river run-offs so as to allow for free flow of floodwaters. This exercise is to be undertaken down to grassroots levels including Local Government Areas.

“Relocation of people living along high flood risk areas and those that are having socio-economic activities on the flood plains.

“Consideration for channelization of rivers in the State.

“Strengthening the resilience of communities by encouraging the utilization of local flood remedies.

“Prepositioning of relief materials for prompt response as the flood unfolds.

In the letter sighted by NEWSDIARYONLINE, the DG said attached were “copies of 2024 Climate Related Disaster Preparedness, Mitigation Strategies based on Implication of the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook for your kind information and further action.

“A flood risk map showing LGAs and communities in your state is also attached to guide state operations.”

“Your Excellency, while we look forward to a continuous collaboration with your State, please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards”, the letter ended

NEWSDIARYONLINE obtained the list of high risk areas nationwide as identified below:

2024 HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS’ TIMELINE AND SENSITIZATION SCHEDULE

A. HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE NORTH WEST

S/NO STATE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS FLOOD TIMELINE 1 SOKOTO GORONYO, SOKOTO NORTH, SABON BIRNI, SOKOTO SOUTH, WAMAKO APRIL-JUNE SOKOTO GORONYO, SABON BIRNI, SOKOTO SOUTH, WAMAKO OCT-NOV 2 KEBBI BAGUDO,NGASKI,YAURI APRIL-JUNE KEBBI BAGUDO,NGASKI,YAURI JULY-SEPT KEBBI BAGUDO, YAURI OCT-NOV 3 KADUNA KAJURU, KACHIA,KUDAN APRIL-MAY KADUNA KAJURU, KACHIA,KUDAN JUL-SEPT 4 JIGAWA KAUGAMA,HADEJIA,AUYO,RINGIM APRIL-JUNE JIGAWA TAURA,MIGA,RINGIM,JAHUN , GARUN MALLAM JULY-SEPT JIGAWA GURI,KIRI KASAMMA AUYO OCT-NOV 5 KANO DAWAKIN KUDU,SUMAILA APR-JUNE KANO AJINGI,RIMIN GADO,TOFA,WARAWA,BEBEJI,KABO,WUDIL, KURA, MADOBI,SUMAILA JULY-SEPT KANO DAWAKIN – KUDU, SUMAILA OCT-NOV

B. HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE NORTH CENTRAL

S/NO STATE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS FLOOD TIMELINE 1 BENUE BURUKU APRIL-JUNE BENUE BURUKU, MAKURDI,GUMA JULY-SEPT BENUE BURUKU, MAKURDI,GUMA OCT-NOV 2 KOGI BASSA,IBAJI,AJAOKUTA,LOKOJA,KOGI APRIL-JUNE KOGI BASSA,KOGI, IDAH, IGALAMELA, ODOLU,IBAJI,AJAOKUTA, OFU,OKENE,ADAVI JULY-SEPT KOGI LOKOJA,KOGI OCT-NOV 3 NIGER MOKWA,EDATI,BORGU, LAPAI APRIL-JUNE NIGER MOKWA,KATCHA,EDATI.GBAKO,WUSHISHI, LAPAI JULY-SEPT 4 NASARAWA NASARAWA, TOTO, DOMA JULY-SEPT 5 PLATEAU BASSA APR-JUNE PLATEAU BASSA JULY-SEPT 6 KWARA PATEGI,EDU APR-JUNE KWARA PATEGI,EDU JULY-SEPT

C. HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE NORTH EAST

S/NO STATE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS FLOOD TIMELINE 1 BORNO ABADAM,KUKAWA, MOBBAR JULY-SEPT BORNO MARTE, ABADAM,KUKAWA, MOBBAR OCT-NOV 2 ADAMAWA YOLA SOUTH, LAMURDE,DEMSA APRIL-JUNE ADAMAWA YOLA SOUTH, LAMURDE,DEMSA, NUMAN,GOMBI,FUFORE JUL-SEPT ADAMAWA YOLA SOUTH, NUMAN, LAMURDE DEMSA OCT-NOV 3 BAUCHI TORO APR-JUNE BAUCHI TORO JULY-SEPT 4 TARABA LAU, TAKUM,GASHAKA,USSA,DONGA,SARDAUNA APR-JUNE TARABA GASSOL,ARDO-KOLA,KARIM LAMIDO,IBI, LAU, WUKARI, TAKUM GASHAKA, USSA, DONGA, SARDAUNA JULY-SEPT TARABA LAU OCT-NOV 5 YOBE BADE, JAKUSKO APR-JUNE BEDE, JAKUSKO, YUNUSARI JULY-SEPT BADE, JAKUSKO, YUNUSARI OCT-NOV

D. HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE SOUTH WEST

S/NO STATE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS FLOOD TIMELINE 1 LAGOS BADAGRY APRIL-JUNE LAGOS AMUWO ODOFIN,IKEJA,OJO,IKORODU,EPE,BADAGRY JULY-SEPT LAGOS AMUWO ODOFIN,,OJO, BADAGRY OCT-NOV 2 OGUN ABEOKUTA NORTH, ODEDA ADO,ODO/OTA,OGUN WATERSIDE APRIL-JUNE OGUN EWEKORO,ABEOKUTA NORTH, ODEDA.ADO.ODO/OTA,OGUN WATERSIDE,OBAFEMI OWODE,IJEBU EAST IFO JULY-SEPT OGUN ADO ODO/OTA/OGUNWATERSIDE OCT-NOV 3 OYO ITESIWAJU JULY-SEPT 4 OSUN OBOKUN,OLORUNDA,IFELODUN JULY-SEPT 5 ONDO IIAJE APR-JUNE ONDO ODIGBO,IIAJE JULY-SEPT ONDO IIAJE OCT-NOV 6 OSUN OBOKUN,OLORUNDA,IFELODUN JULY-SEPT

E. HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE SOUTH-SOUTH

S/NO STATE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS FLOOD TIMELINE 1 RIVERS OGBA/EGBEMA/NDOMI,DEGEMA,AHOADA WEST APRIL-JUNE RIVERS AHOADA EAST,OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI,DEGEMA,AHOADA WEST,AKUKU TORU,ABUA/ODUAL,IKWERRE.EMUOHA,OYIGBO,OPOBO/NKORO JULY-SEPT RIVERS DEGEMA,ABUA/ODUAL OCT-NOV 2 BAYELSA SOUHERN IJAW, EKEREMOR ,SAGBAMA APRIL-JUNE BAYELSA SOUHERN IJAW, EKEREMOR, SAGBAMA,YENEGOA,KOLOKUMA/OPOKUMA JULY-SEPT BAYELSA SOUTHERN JAW, EKEREMOR OCT-NOV 3 DELTA OSHIMILI SOUTH,NDOKWA EAST.UGHELLI SOUTH,WARRI SOUTH-WEST,WARRI SOUTH,UGHELLI SOUTH APRIL-MAY DELTA OSHIMILI SOUTH,NDOKWA EAST, BURUTU,WARRI SOUTH-WEST,WARRI SOUTH,UGHELLI SOUTH,ISOKO SOUTH JULY-SEPT DELTA WARRI SOUTH-WEST OCT/NOV 4 EDO ETSAKO EAST,ETSAKO CENTRAL APRIL-JUNE EDO ETSAKO EAST,ETSAKO CENTRAL JULY-SEPT 5 AKWA-IBOM EASTERN OBOLO, IBENO APR-JUNE AKWA-IBOM EASTERN OBOLO, IBENO, IKOT,ABASI JULY-SEPT AKWA-IBOM EASTERN OBOLO, IBENO OCT-NOV 6 CROSS RIVER OBUBRA, BIASE,ODUKPANI JULY-SEPT CROSS RIVER OBUBRA, BIASE,ODUKPANI OCT-NOV

F. HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE SOUTH-EAST

S/NO STATE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS FLOOD TIMELINE 1 EBONYI IKWO JULY-SEPT 2 EBONYI IKWO OCT-NOV 3 IMO OHAJI/EGBEMA, OGUTA JULY-SEPT 4 ANAMBRA ANAMBRA EAST WEST, ANYANEME , OGBARU APRIL -JUNE

G. PROPOSED VISIT TO ZONES/STATES BY THE DIRECTOR GENERAL

S/N ZONE / STATE CONCERNED LGAS FLOOD TIMELINE PROPOSED DATE 1 NORTH CENTRAL/ KOGI STATE BASSA,IBAJI,AJAOKUTA,LOKOJA,KOGI APRIL-JUNE 2ND MAY, 2024 2 NORTH WEST/ KEBBI STATE BAGUDO,NGASKI,YAURI APRIL-JUNE 7TH MAY, 2024 3 NORTH EAST / ADAMAWA STATE YOLA SOUTH, LAMURDE,DEMSA APRIL-JUNE 14TH MAY, 2024 4 SOUTH WEST / OGUN STATE ABEOKUTA NORTH, ODEDA ADO,ODO/OTA,OGUN WATERSIDE APRIL-JUNE 17TH MAY, 2024 5 SOUTH SOUTH / BAYELSA STATE SOUTHERN IJAW, EKEREMOR ,SAGBAMA APRIL-JUNE 21ST MAY, 2024 6 SOUTH EAST / ANAMBRA STATE ANAMBRA EAST, ANAMBRA WEST, AYAMELUM , OGBARU APRIL – JUNE 28TH MAY, 2024