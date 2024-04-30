EXCLUSIVE: NEMA alerts Governors on imminent 2024 flooding – See list of high risk areas nationwide

By Danlami Nmodu
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has alerted State Governors of the imminent flooding projections and the need to take urgent proactive measures, NEWSDIARYONLINE has learnt.
This newspaper learnt that Adamawa State Governor is one of those who have been officially alerted by the Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, with calls for urgent pro-active measures to tackle the of imminent flooding in 2024.
In the letter to Adamawa Governor sighted by NEWSDIARYONLINE , the NEMA DG drew the “Excellency’s attention to the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) released by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on 20th February 2024; and the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) released by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) on 16th February 2024.
She said, “According to the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction, the general outlook of the Annual Rainfall amount is predicted to be normal to below normal in most parts of the Country. The temperature is expected to be warmer than the long-term average of the country in January through to May 2024.
“The 2024 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) has forecasted flood situation for different parts of the country. It holds that 144 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 30 States are within High Flood Risk (indicating that flood will be high in 68 LGAs in the months of April, May and June; 131 LGAs in July, August and September and 44 LGAs in October and November), while 253 LGAs in 35 States and FCT are within Moderate Flood Risk Areas.
According to the DG, “After the release of these predictions, NEMA constituted a Technical Committee comprising relevant stakeholders to extensively analyze the socio-economic and disaster risk management implications with regards to climate-sensitive sectors of the economy including Water Resources, Agriculture and Food Security, Health, Transport, Telecommunication, Power Generation and Distribution. The outcome of this meeting is the climate related disaster Preparedness and Mitigation strategies recommended by stakeholders (Early Warning document).
Specifically, the NEMA DG said, “Further to the above, the flood outlook as predicted for Adamawa State is as detailed below: See table below as sighted by NEWSDIARYONLINE
Flood Risk LGAs and Months of Occurrences
|High Flood Risk
|Month
|LGAs
|April- June
|Yola South, Lamurde and Demsa
|July-September
|Yola South, Numan,Lamurde, Fufore, Gombi and Demsa,
|October – November
|Yola South, Numan,Lamurde, Demsa
|Moderate Flood Risk
|April- June
|Yola North,Shelleng, Guyuk
|July-September
|Yola North, Shelleng, Song,Jada, Guyuk and Mayo-Belwa
|October – November
|Yola North, Shelleng and Mayo-Belwa
The DG said further: “From the foregoing, I wish to request the State Government to kindly take proactive and necessary preparedness and mitigative measures to prevent loss of lives and property arising from predicted flooding. These should include amongst others:
She advised that “Prompt sensitization of the public on the information contained in the 2024 Climate Related Disaster Preparedness, Mitigation Strategies as a measure for early warning and flood disaster prevention.
“Directing the State Emergency Management Agency, frontline Local Government Authorities, and other response Agencies to be prepared to mitigate and respond.
“Educating citizens to imbibe attitudinal change towards warnings for flood prevention by Government Agencies and desist from unethical environmental practices such as indiscriminate waste disposal.
“Identification of high grounds for possible IDP camps and shelter for evacuated communities.
“Removal of refuse, weeds, water hyacinths and floats from water channels and on all avenues for river run-offs so as to allow for free flow of floodwaters. This exercise is to be undertaken down to grassroots levels including Local Government Areas.
“Relocation of people living along high flood risk areas and those that are having socio-economic activities on the flood plains.
“Consideration for channelization of rivers in the State.
“Strengthening the resilience of communities by encouraging the utilization of local flood remedies.
“Prepositioning of relief materials for prompt response as the flood unfolds.
In the letter sighted by NEWSDIARYONLINE, the DG said attached were “copies of 2024 Climate Related Disaster Preparedness, Mitigation Strategies based on Implication of the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook for your kind information and further action.
“A flood risk map showing LGAs and communities in your state is also attached to guide state operations.”
“Your Excellency, while we look forward to a continuous collaboration with your State, please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards”, the letter ended
NEWSDIARYONLINE obtained the list of high risk areas nationwide as identified below:
2024 HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS’ TIMELINE AND SENSITIZATION SCHEDULE
A. HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE NORTH WEST
|S/NO
|STATE
|LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS
|FLOOD TIMELINE
|1
|SOKOTO
|GORONYO, SOKOTO NORTH, SABON BIRNI, SOKOTO SOUTH, WAMAKO
|APRIL-JUNE
|SOKOTO
|GORONYO, SABON BIRNI, SOKOTO SOUTH, WAMAKO
|OCT-NOV
|2
|KEBBI
|BAGUDO,NGASKI,YAURI
|APRIL-JUNE
|KEBBI
|BAGUDO,NGASKI,YAURI
|JULY-SEPT
|KEBBI
|BAGUDO, YAURI
|OCT-NOV
|3
|KADUNA
|KAJURU, KACHIA,KUDAN
|APRIL-MAY
|KADUNA
|KAJURU, KACHIA,KUDAN
|JUL-SEPT
|4
|JIGAWA
|KAUGAMA,HADEJIA,AUYO,RINGIM
|APRIL-JUNE
|JIGAWA
|TAURA,MIGA,RINGIM,JAHUN , GARUN MALLAM
|JULY-SEPT
|JIGAWA
|GURI,KIRI KASAMMA AUYO
|OCT-NOV
|5
|KANO
|DAWAKIN KUDU,SUMAILA
|APR-JUNE
|KANO
|AJINGI,RIMIN GADO,TOFA,WARAWA,BEBEJI,KABO,WUDIL, KURA, MADOBI,SUMAILA
|JULY-SEPT
|KANO
|DAWAKIN – KUDU, SUMAILA
|OCT-NOV
B. HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE NORTH CENTRAL
|S/NO
|STATE
|LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS
|FLOOD TIMELINE
|1
|BENUE
|BURUKU
|APRIL-JUNE
|BENUE
|BURUKU, MAKURDI,GUMA
|JULY-SEPT
|BENUE
|BURUKU, MAKURDI,GUMA
|OCT-NOV
|2
|KOGI
|BASSA,IBAJI,AJAOKUTA,LOKOJA,KOGI
|APRIL-JUNE
|KOGI
|BASSA,KOGI, IDAH, IGALAMELA, ODOLU,IBAJI,AJAOKUTA, OFU,OKENE,ADAVI
|JULY-SEPT
|KOGI
|LOKOJA,KOGI
|OCT-NOV
|3
|NIGER
|MOKWA,EDATI,BORGU, LAPAI
|APRIL-JUNE
|NIGER
|MOKWA,KATCHA,EDATI.GBAKO,WUSHISHI, LAPAI
|JULY-SEPT
|4
|NASARAWA
|NASARAWA, TOTO, DOMA
|JULY-SEPT
|5
|PLATEAU
|BASSA
|APR-JUNE
|PLATEAU
|BASSA
|JULY-SEPT
|6
|KWARA
|PATEGI,EDU
|APR-JUNE
|KWARA
|PATEGI,EDU
|JULY-SEPT
C. HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE NORTH EAST
|S/NO
|STATE
|LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS
|FLOOD TIMELINE
|1
|BORNO
|ABADAM,KUKAWA, MOBBAR
|JULY-SEPT
|BORNO
|MARTE, ABADAM,KUKAWA, MOBBAR
|OCT-NOV
|2
|ADAMAWA
|YOLA SOUTH, LAMURDE,DEMSA
|APRIL-JUNE
|ADAMAWA
|YOLA SOUTH, LAMURDE,DEMSA, NUMAN,GOMBI,FUFORE
|JUL-SEPT
|ADAMAWA
|YOLA SOUTH, NUMAN, LAMURDE DEMSA
|OCT-NOV
|3
|BAUCHI
|TORO
|APR-JUNE
|BAUCHI
|TORO
|JULY-SEPT
|4
|TARABA
|LAU, TAKUM,GASHAKA,USSA,DONGA,SARDAUNA
|APR-JUNE
|TARABA
|GASSOL,ARDO-KOLA,KARIM LAMIDO,IBI, LAU, WUKARI, TAKUM GASHAKA, USSA, DONGA, SARDAUNA
|JULY-SEPT
|TARABA
|LAU
|OCT-NOV
|5
|YOBE
|BADE, JAKUSKO
|APR-JUNE
|BEDE, JAKUSKO, YUNUSARI
|JULY-SEPT
|BADE, JAKUSKO, YUNUSARI
|OCT-NOV
D. HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE SOUTH WEST
|S/NO
|STATE
|LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS
|FLOOD TIMELINE
|1
|LAGOS
|BADAGRY
|APRIL-JUNE
|LAGOS
|AMUWO ODOFIN,IKEJA,OJO,IKORODU,EPE,BADAGRY
|JULY-SEPT
|LAGOS
|AMUWO ODOFIN,,OJO, BADAGRY
|OCT-NOV
|2
|OGUN
|ABEOKUTA NORTH, ODEDA ADO,ODO/OTA,OGUN WATERSIDE
|APRIL-JUNE
|OGUN
|EWEKORO,ABEOKUTA NORTH, ODEDA.ADO.ODO/OTA,OGUN WATERSIDE,OBAFEMI OWODE,IJEBU EAST IFO
|JULY-SEPT
|OGUN
|ADO ODO/OTA/OGUNWATERSIDE
|OCT-NOV
|3
|OYO
|ITESIWAJU
|JULY-SEPT
|4
|OSUN
|OBOKUN,OLORUNDA,IFELODUN
|JULY-SEPT
|5
|ONDO
|IIAJE
|APR-JUNE
|ONDO
|ODIGBO,IIAJE
|JULY-SEPT
|ONDO
|IIAJE
|OCT-NOV
|6
|OSUN
|OBOKUN,OLORUNDA,IFELODUN
|JULY-SEPT
E. HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE SOUTH-SOUTH
|S/NO
|STATE
|LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS
|FLOOD TIMELINE
|1
|RIVERS
|OGBA/EGBEMA/NDOMI,DEGEMA,AHOADA WEST
|APRIL-JUNE
|RIVERS
|AHOADA EAST,OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI,DEGEMA,AHOADA WEST,AKUKU TORU,ABUA/ODUAL,IKWERRE.EMUOHA,OYIGBO,OPOBO/NKORO
|JULY-SEPT
|RIVERS
|DEGEMA,ABUA/ODUAL
|OCT-NOV
|2
|BAYELSA
|SOUHERN IJAW, EKEREMOR ,SAGBAMA
|APRIL-JUNE
|BAYELSA
|SOUHERN IJAW, EKEREMOR, SAGBAMA,YENEGOA,KOLOKUMA/OPOKUMA
|JULY-SEPT
|BAYELSA
|SOUTHERN JAW, EKEREMOR
|OCT-NOV
|3
|DELTA
|OSHIMILI SOUTH,NDOKWA EAST.UGHELLI SOUTH,WARRI SOUTH-WEST,WARRI SOUTH,UGHELLI SOUTH
|APRIL-MAY
|DELTA
|OSHIMILI SOUTH,NDOKWA EAST, BURUTU,WARRI SOUTH-WEST,WARRI SOUTH,UGHELLI SOUTH,ISOKO SOUTH
|JULY-SEPT
|DELTA
|WARRI SOUTH-WEST
|OCT/NOV
|4
|EDO
|ETSAKO EAST,ETSAKO CENTRAL
|APRIL-JUNE
|EDO
|ETSAKO EAST,ETSAKO CENTRAL
|JULY-SEPT
|5
|AKWA-IBOM
|EASTERN OBOLO, IBENO
|APR-JUNE
|AKWA-IBOM
|EASTERN OBOLO, IBENO, IKOT,ABASI
|JULY-SEPT
|AKWA-IBOM
|EASTERN OBOLO, IBENO
|OCT-NOV
|6
|CROSS RIVER
|OBUBRA, BIASE,ODUKPANI
|JULY-SEPT
|CROSS RIVER
|OBUBRA, BIASE,ODUKPANI
|OCT-NOV
F. HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE SOUTH-EAST
|S/NO
|STATE
|LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS
|FLOOD TIMELINE
|1
|EBONYI
|IKWO
|JULY-SEPT
|2
|EBONYI
|IKWO
|OCT-NOV
|3
|IMO
|OHAJI/EGBEMA, OGUTA
|JULY-SEPT
|4
|ANAMBRA
|ANAMBRA EAST WEST, ANYANEME , OGBARU
|APRIL -JUNE
G. PROPOSED VISIT TO ZONES/STATES BY THE DIRECTOR GENERAL
|S/N
|ZONE / STATE
|CONCERNED LGAS
|FLOOD TIMELINE
|PROPOSED DATE
|1
|NORTH CENTRAL/ KOGI STATE
|BASSA,IBAJI,AJAOKUTA,LOKOJA,KOGI
|APRIL-JUNE
|2ND MAY, 2024
|2
|NORTH WEST/ KEBBI STATE
|BAGUDO,NGASKI,YAURI
|APRIL-JUNE
|7TH MAY, 2024
|3
|NORTH EAST / ADAMAWA STATE
|YOLA SOUTH, LAMURDE,DEMSA
|APRIL-JUNE
|14TH MAY, 2024
|4
|SOUTH WEST / OGUN STATE
|ABEOKUTA NORTH, ODEDA ADO,ODO/OTA,OGUN WATERSIDE
|APRIL-JUNE
|17TH MAY, 2024
|5
|SOUTH SOUTH / BAYELSA STATE
|SOUTHERN IJAW, EKEREMOR ,SAGBAMA
|APRIL-JUNE
|21ST MAY, 2024
|6
|SOUTH EAST / ANAMBRA STATE
|ANAMBRA EAST, ANAMBRA WEST, AYAMELUM , OGBARU
|APRIL – JUNE
|28TH MAY, 2024