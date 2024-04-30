EXCLUSIVE: NEMA alerts Governors on imminent 2024 flooding – See list of high risk areas nationwide

By
Danlami Nmodu
-
0
20

By Danlami Nmodu

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has alerted State Governors of the imminent flooding projections and the need to take urgent proactive measures, NEWSDIARYONLINE has learnt.

This newspaper learnt that Adamawa State Governor is one of those who have been officially alerted by the Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, with calls for urgent pro-active measures to tackle the of imminent flooding in 2024.

In the letter to Adamawa Governor sighted by NEWSDIARYONLINE , the NEMA DG drew the “Excellency’s attention to the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) released by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on 20th February 2024; and the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) released by Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) on 16th February 2024.

She said, “According to the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction, the general outlook of the Annual Rainfall amount is predicted to be normal to below normal in most parts of the Country. The temperature is expected to be warmer than the long-term average of the country in January through to May 2024.

“The 2024 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) has forecasted flood situation for different parts of the country. It holds that 144 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 30 States are within High Flood Risk (indicating that flood will be high in 68 LGAs in the months of April, May and June; 131 LGAs in July, August and September and 44 LGAs in October and November), while 253 LGAs in 35 States and FCT are within Moderate Flood Risk Areas.

According to the DG, “After the release of these predictions, NEMA constituted a Technical Committee comprising relevant stakeholders to extensively analyze the socio-economic and disaster risk management implications with regards to climate-sensitive sectors of the economy including Water Resources, Agriculture and Food Security, Health, Transport, Telecommunication, Power Generation and Distribution. The outcome of this meeting is the climate related disaster Preparedness and Mitigation strategies recommended by stakeholders (Early Warning document).

Specifically, the NEMA DG said, “Further to the above, the flood outlook as predicted for Adamawa State is as detailed below: See table below as sighted by NEWSDIARYONLINE

Flood Risk LGAs and Months of Occurrences

 High  Flood RiskMonthLGAs
 April- JuneYola South, Lamurde and Demsa
 July-SeptemberYola South, Numan,Lamurde, Fufore, Gombi and Demsa,
 October – NovemberYola South, Numan,Lamurde, Demsa
Moderate Flood RiskApril- June       Yola North,Shelleng, Guyuk
 July-SeptemberYola North, Shelleng, Song,Jada, Guyuk and Mayo-Belwa
 October – NovemberYola North, Shelleng and Mayo-Belwa

The DG said further: “From the foregoing, I wish to request the State Government to kindly take proactive and necessary preparedness and mitigative measures to prevent loss of lives and property arising from predicted flooding. These should include amongst others:

She advised that “Prompt sensitization of the public on the information contained in the 2024 Climate Related Disaster Preparedness, Mitigation Strategies as a measure for early warning and flood disaster prevention.

“Directing the State Emergency Management Agency, frontline Local Government Authorities, and other response Agencies to be prepared to mitigate and respond.

“Educating citizens to imbibe attitudinal change towards warnings for flood prevention by Government Agencies and desist from unethical environmental practices such as indiscriminate waste disposal.

“Identification of high grounds for possible IDP camps and shelter for evacuated communities.

“Removal of refuse, weeds, water hyacinths and floats from water channels and on all avenues for river run-offs so as to allow for free flow of floodwaters. This exercise is to be undertaken down to grassroots levels including Local Government Areas.

“Relocation of people living along high flood risk areas and those that are having socio-economic activities on the flood plains.

“Consideration for channelization of rivers in the State.

“Strengthening the resilience of communities by encouraging the utilization of local flood remedies.

“Prepositioning of relief materials for prompt response as the flood unfolds.

In the letter sighted by NEWSDIARYONLINE, the DG said attached were “copies of 2024 Climate Related Disaster Preparedness, Mitigation Strategies based on Implication of the 2024 Seasonal Climate Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook for your kind information and further action.

“A flood risk map showing LGAs and communities in your state is also attached to guide state operations.”

“Your Excellency, while we look forward to a continuous collaboration with your State, please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards”, the letter ended

NEWSDIARYONLINE obtained the list of high risk areas nationwide as identified below:

2024  HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS’ TIMELINE AND SENSITIZATION SCHEDULE

A.    HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE NORTH WEST

S/NOSTATELOCAL GOVERNMENT AREASFLOOD TIMELINE
1SOKOTOGORONYO, SOKOTO NORTH, SABON BIRNI, SOKOTO SOUTH, WAMAKOAPRIL-JUNE
 SOKOTOGORONYO, SABON BIRNI, SOKOTO SOUTH, WAMAKOOCT-NOV
2KEBBIBAGUDO,NGASKI,YAURI  APRIL-JUNE
 KEBBIBAGUDO,NGASKI,YAURI  JULY-SEPT
 KEBBIBAGUDO, YAURI  OCT-NOV
3KADUNAKAJURU, KACHIA,KUDANAPRIL-MAY
 KADUNAKAJURU, KACHIA,KUDANJUL-SEPT
4JIGAWAKAUGAMA,HADEJIA,AUYO,RINGIM  APRIL-JUNE
 JIGAWATAURA,MIGA,RINGIM,JAHUN , GARUN MALLAMJULY-SEPT
 JIGAWAGURI,KIRI KASAMMA AUYOOCT-NOV
5KANODAWAKIN KUDU,SUMAILA  APR-JUNE
 KANOAJINGI,RIMIN GADO,TOFA,WARAWA,BEBEJI,KABO,WUDIL, KURA, MADOBI,SUMAILA  JULY-SEPT
 KANODAWAKIN – KUDU, SUMAILA  OCT-NOV

B.         HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE NORTH CENTRAL

S/NOSTATELOCAL GOVERNMENT AREASFLOOD TIMELINE
1BENUEBURUKU  APRIL-JUNE
 BENUEBURUKU, MAKURDI,GUMA  JULY-SEPT
 BENUEBURUKU, MAKURDI,GUMA  OCT-NOV
2KOGIBASSA,IBAJI,AJAOKUTA,LOKOJA,KOGI  APRIL-JUNE
 KOGIBASSA,KOGI, IDAH, IGALAMELA, ODOLU,IBAJI,AJAOKUTA, OFU,OKENE,ADAVI  JULY-SEPT
 KOGILOKOJA,KOGI  OCT-NOV
3NIGERMOKWA,EDATI,BORGU, LAPAIAPRIL-JUNE
 NIGERMOKWA,KATCHA,EDATI.GBAKO,WUSHISHI, LAPAIJULY-SEPT
4NASARAWANASARAWA, TOTO, DOMAJULY-SEPT
5PLATEAUBASSAAPR-JUNE
 PLATEAUBASSAJULY-SEPT
6KWARAPATEGI,EDUAPR-JUNE
 KWARAPATEGI,EDUJULY-SEPT

C.         HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE NORTH EAST

S/NOSTATELOCAL GOVERNMENT AREASFLOOD TIMELINE
1BORNOABADAM,KUKAWA, MOBBAR  JULY-SEPT
 BORNOMARTE, ABADAM,KUKAWA, MOBBAROCT-NOV
2ADAMAWAYOLA SOUTH, LAMURDE,DEMSAAPRIL-JUNE
 ADAMAWAYOLA SOUTH, LAMURDE,DEMSA, NUMAN,GOMBI,FUFOREJUL-SEPT
 ADAMAWAYOLA SOUTH, NUMAN, LAMURDE DEMSAOCT-NOV
3BAUCHITOROAPR-JUNE
 BAUCHITOROJULY-SEPT
4TARABALAU, TAKUM,GASHAKA,USSA,DONGA,SARDAUNAAPR-JUNE
 TARABAGASSOL,ARDO-KOLA,KARIM LAMIDO,IBI, LAU, WUKARI, TAKUM GASHAKA, USSA, DONGA, SARDAUNAJULY-SEPT
 TARABALAUOCT-NOV
5YOBEBADE, JAKUSKOAPR-JUNE
  BEDE, JAKUSKO, YUNUSARIJULY-SEPT
  BADE, JAKUSKO, YUNUSARIOCT-NOV

D.         HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE SOUTH WEST

S/NOSTATELOCAL GOVERNMENT AREASFLOOD TIMELINE
1LAGOSBADAGRY  APRIL-JUNE
 LAGOSAMUWO ODOFIN,IKEJA,OJO,IKORODU,EPE,BADAGRY  JULY-SEPT
 LAGOSAMUWO ODOFIN,,OJO, BADAGRY  OCT-NOV
2OGUNABEOKUTA NORTH, ODEDA ADO,ODO/OTA,OGUN WATERSIDE  APRIL-JUNE
 OGUNEWEKORO,ABEOKUTA NORTH, ODEDA.ADO.ODO/OTA,OGUN WATERSIDE,OBAFEMI OWODE,IJEBU EAST IFOJULY-SEPT
 OGUNADO ODO/OTA/OGUNWATERSIDEOCT-NOV
3OYOITESIWAJU  JULY-SEPT
4OSUNOBOKUN,OLORUNDA,IFELODUNJULY-SEPT
5ONDOIIAJEAPR-JUNE
 ONDOODIGBO,IIAJEJULY-SEPT
 ONDOIIAJE  OCT-NOV
6OSUNOBOKUN,OLORUNDA,IFELODUNJULY-SEPT

E.         HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE SOUTH-SOUTH

S/NOSTATELOCAL GOVERNMENT AREASFLOOD TIMELINE
1RIVERSOGBA/EGBEMA/NDOMI,DEGEMA,AHOADA WEST  APRIL-JUNE
 RIVERSAHOADA EAST,OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI,DEGEMA,AHOADA WEST,AKUKU TORU,ABUA/ODUAL,IKWERRE.EMUOHA,OYIGBO,OPOBO/NKORO  JULY-SEPT
 RIVERSDEGEMA,ABUA/ODUALOCT-NOV
2BAYELSASOUHERN IJAW, EKEREMOR ,SAGBAMA  APRIL-JUNE
 BAYELSASOUHERN IJAW, EKEREMOR, SAGBAMA,YENEGOA,KOLOKUMA/OPOKUMAJULY-SEPT
 BAYELSASOUTHERN JAW, EKEREMOROCT-NOV
3DELTAOSHIMILI SOUTH,NDOKWA EAST.UGHELLI SOUTH,WARRI SOUTH-WEST,WARRI SOUTH,UGHELLI SOUTHAPRIL-MAY
 DELTAOSHIMILI SOUTH,NDOKWA EAST, BURUTU,WARRI SOUTH-WEST,WARRI SOUTH,UGHELLI SOUTH,ISOKO SOUTHJULY-SEPT
 DELTAWARRI SOUTH-WESTOCT/NOV
4EDOETSAKO EAST,ETSAKO CENTRALAPRIL-JUNE
 EDOETSAKO EAST,ETSAKO CENTRALJULY-SEPT
5AKWA-IBOMEASTERN OBOLO, IBENO  APR-JUNE
 AKWA-IBOMEASTERN OBOLO, IBENO, IKOT,ABASI  JULY-SEPT
 AKWA-IBOMEASTERN OBOLO, IBENO  OCT-NOV
6CROSS RIVEROBUBRA, BIASE,ODUKPANI  JULY-SEPT
 CROSS RIVEROBUBRA, BIASE,ODUKPANI  OCT-NOV

F.          HIGH RISK FLOOD AREAS IN THE SOUTH-EAST

S/NOSTATELOCAL GOVERNMENT AREASFLOOD TIMELINE
1EBONYIIKWO  JULY-SEPT
2EBONYIIKWO  OCT-NOV
3IMOOHAJI/EGBEMA, OGUTAJULY-SEPT
4ANAMBRAANAMBRA EAST WEST, ANYANEME , OGBARUAPRIL -JUNE

G.         PROPOSED VISIT TO ZONES/STATES BY THE DIRECTOR GENERAL

S/NZONE / STATECONCERNED LGASFLOOD TIMELINEPROPOSED DATE
1NORTH CENTRAL/ KOGI STATEBASSA,IBAJI,AJAOKUTA,LOKOJA,KOGI  APRIL-JUNE2ND MAY, 2024
2NORTH WEST/ KEBBI STATEBAGUDO,NGASKI,YAURI  APRIL-JUNE7TH MAY, 2024
3NORTH EAST / ADAMAWA STATEYOLA SOUTH, LAMURDE,DEMSAAPRIL-JUNE14TH MAY, 2024
4SOUTH WEST / OGUN STATEABEOKUTA NORTH, ODEDA ADO,ODO/OTA,OGUN WATERSIDE  APRIL-JUNE17TH MAY, 2024
5SOUTH SOUTH / BAYELSA STATESOUTHERN IJAW, EKEREMOR ,SAGBAMA  APRIL-JUNE21ST MAY, 2024
6SOUTH EAST / ANAMBRA STATEANAMBRA EAST, ANAMBRA WEST, AYAMELUM , OGBARUAPRIL – JUNE28TH MAY, 2024

