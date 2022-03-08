EXCLUSIVE: FMC Board raises probe panel as Minister orders inquiry into alleged misconduct

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Management Board of Federal Medical Centre Jabi Abuja has raised an independent probe panel on alleged medical misconduct.This came on the heels of a directive by the Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, who had referred a petition to the Board.

According to a document sighted by Newsdiaryonline, the Minister had directed that the Board of Management of the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja investigate the complaint of medical negligence against Dr Joseph Eziechila by a patient, Mr Ogboli Charles.

This was disclosed in a letter to Barrister Osuagwu Ugochukwu, signed by Dr. Alex Tosan Ideh, Chairman of the Board of Management of the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, which indicates that the board has commenced work in compliance with the Minister’s directive.

Recall that Mr Ogboli Charles a patient who received treatment at the FMC Abuja has threatened to sue the hospital for damages over alleged medical negligence.

Newsdiaryonline had exclusively reported that Mr Ogboli Charles in a letter and pre-action notice to the Federal Medical Centre signed by his lawyer, Osuagwu Ugochukwu, claimed that Dr Joseph Eziechila of the medical centre rendered him not only visually paralyzed but disabled due to acts of gross negligence, malpractice and professional misconduct.

He therefore threatened to sue for damages after one month from the date of this letter and that he can only be assuaged if the sum of #500,000,000 is paid him by the FMC and Dr Eziechila. The letter was dated October 26.

In line with the directive of the Minister, the Board has therefore set up an independent panel to investigate the allegations.

The letter reads in part,”RE: COMPLAINT OF MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE AGAINST DR. JOSEPH CHUKWUMA EZIECHILA, AND FEDERAL MEDICAL CENTRE ABUJA AND PRE-ACTION NOTICE IN RESPECT OF PATIENT OGBOLI CHARLES HOSPITAL VIP NO. 27-08-99.

“I refer to the above complaint written to the Hon. Minister of Health in a letter dated Feb 03, 2022.

“The Hon Minister of State for Health referred your letter to me and directed that the Board of Management of the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja investigate the above complaint and report back.

“Accordingly, the Board has set up an Independent Panel to carry out this investigation.

The names of the panel members were listed in the letter, which ended thus: “Your client (Complainant) will be contacted through you and it is our hope that we will get full cooperation so that a comprehensive report can be forwarded to the Minister of State for Health.”

The Independent panel has Dr Femi Babalola – Chairman, while Dr Fatima Kyari and Dr Rosemary Uzowulu (MBBS) will serve as members.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

