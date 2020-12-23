EXCLUSIVE: FAAN grants 6-month waiver to airport clients – Official Document

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has granted a six-month waiver on rental charges to all airport clients.

This was disclosed in a document signed by the Managing Director/ CEO, FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu￼ and sighted by Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday.

The MD noted that the said waiver only applies to concessionaires operating within FAAN controlled airports.

He said,”Kindly refer to your previous letters wherein you appealed to FAÄN management to consider granting waivers on your operations in order to ease the effects of the global economic setback caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated closure of the Airports.

“Sequel to your request, we are pleased to inform you that Management has granted a six (6) months waiver to all Airport Rental and Leasehold concessions from April—September, 2020 on the following revenue lines, ground rent, rent, service recovery charge, and concession fee for concessionaires who pay yearly fixed concession rate in advance.

“The above approval applies only to all concessionaires operating within FAAN controlled Airports,” the document said.