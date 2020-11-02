EXCLUSIVE:  EFCC’s questioning of Fowler  in Lagos not related to FIRS matter yet – Insiders

By Danlami Nmodu

It is an open secret that the former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS Babatunde Fowler has been answering questions from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Newsdiaryonline learnt that he was actually invited Monday to the Lagos office of the Commission, not the Abuja headquarters of EFCC.

Investigations further revealed that Fowler was invited, this time, for questioning over his tenure as the head of Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS.

Informed insiders revealed to this newspaper that the “specific issue (of Fowler’s invitation) has to do with performance bonus during his tenure at LIRS.” No details were immediately available about this matter.

It was further learnt that contrary to the wild speculations in the media, no figure has been determined with respect to the ongoing investigations into Fowler’s tenure at LIRS. “There is no figure yet,” it was learnt.

Newsdiaryonline also confirmed that Fowler’s questioning over his tenure at LIRS has no link with EFCC’s investigations into his tenure as Chairman of FIRS.

“The FIRS matter is being handled in Abuja not Lagos,” investigations by Newsdiaryonline revealed.