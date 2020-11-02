EXCLUSIVE:  EFCC’s questioning of Fowler  in Lagos not related to FIRS matter yet – Insiders

By Danlami Nmodu

It is an open secret that the former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS Babatunde Fowler has been answering  questions from  the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Newsdiaryonline learnt that he  was  actually invited  Monday to  the Lagos office of the Commission, not the Abuja headquarters of EFCC.

Investigations  further  revealed that  Fowler was invited, this time, for  questioning over his tenure  as the head of Lagos  State Internal Revenue Service, LIRS.

Informed insiders revealed to this newspaper that the “specific issue (of  Fowler’s invitation)  has to  do  with performance bonus during his tenure at LIRS.” No details were immediately available about this matter.

It was further learnt that contrary to the wild speculations in the media, no figure  has been determined  with respect to the ongoing investigations into Fowler’s  tenure  at LIRS. “There is no figure yet,” it was learnt.

Newsdiaryonline also confirmed that Fowler’s questioning over his tenure at LIRS has no link with EFCC’s investigations into his tenure as Chairman of FIRS.

“The FIRS matter is being handled in Abuja not Lagos,”  investigations by Newsdiaryonline revealed.

