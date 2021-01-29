Exclusive Details: Court grants Lawyer’s request to vacate order transfering Zakzaky’s wife to hospital

Justice G.I Kurada of Kaduna State High Court has vacated an earlier order that Zeenah Al-Zakazaky, wife of IMN leader, Ibrahim Al- Zakzakky, be moved to a government hospital for treatment for COVID -19.

An order of the court sighted by Newsdiaryonline noted that theZakzakky’s lawyers averred that “The Situation has changed as the 2nd Defendant regained her good health and the unfettered access to medical facilities granted her by the Correctional Services Centre,Kaduna”.

The Court order in the case between the state and Mallam Ibrahim al-Zakzakky as well as Mallama Zeenah Ibrahim reads: “Upon s oral application moved by HG Magashi Esq holding brief of Femi Falana, Esq.SAN of Counsel for the 1st Dependant and of Eden Inegedu, Esq of Counsel for the 2nd Defendant applying for an order vacating an earlier order made on 26th January 2021 for the second defendant to be taken to a Government Hospital for treatment. “The Situation has changed as the 2nd Defendant regained her good health and the unfettered access to medical facilities granted her by the Correctional Services Centre,Kaduna “And upon hearing A. Isiaka,Esq, Prosecuting Counsel for the State.

“The application came up for hearing on the 28th day of January,2021 before Hon. Justice G.I Kurada -Judge. “It is hereby ordered that: Application is granted and the order of court made on 26th January,2021 is hereby vacated The order was dated 28th day of January 2021

It could be recalled that it had earlier been alleged that Zeenah had contracted COVID-19, a claim that compelled the court to grant a request for her to be moved to a government hospital for treatment.

Commenting on the order vacating the earlier order, an official told Newsdiaryonline, “Two days after securing court order for Zeenat El-Zakzaky to be sent to isolation centre to be treated for Covid19, her counsels went back to court to say she has been healed and would no longer need to be moved for treatment!”