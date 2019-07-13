EXCLUSIVE: Anxiety as tenure elongation moves rock oil and gas agencies

By Ibrahim Mohammed

#TrackNigeria – Officials of government agencies are worried over tenure elongation plots in state owned oil and gas agencies. Newsdiaryonline has learnt authoritatively that top officials of at least two major oil sector agencies have been involved, according to angry insiders, in plotting to elongate their tenure beyond the mandatory age.It is a known fact now that one major attempt backfired recently.

For instance, insiders have revealed that these may not be the best of times for the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), Ahmed Boboi.His predicament stems from the fact that even though two of the General Managers (GMs) in the agency are due for retirement , they are allegedly mounting pressure on him to extend their tenure for at least two years, Newsdiaryonline investigation has revealed.

Even more, oil and gas industry sources who are watching the drama closely said the ‘‘concerned PEF GMs are..very influential personalities.’’ Their perceived influence has further fueled fears in the agency that they may have the way and set what an insider described as a bad precedent in the organization, if the GMs succeed in extending their tenure.

When contacted by telephone twice for his reaction, Boboi did not respond to this reporter’s calls.

However, as the two officers intensify their efforts to ‘breach civil service rule’, as a source called it, anger is spiraling amongst staff of the agency which is responsible for equal pricing and distribution of petroleum products in the oil rich West African nation of over 201, 000, 000m people.

The duo, male and female are due for retirement and other staff, insiders said expect them to be disengaged.

The latest report from PEF appears to be an indication of an evolving trend in the sector where topguns try to extend their tenure. Investigations by Newsdiaryonline revealed that the immediate past Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, also made efforts to extend his tenure by two years through some aides of President Muhammadu Buhari. Baru’s bid however hit a brickwall, thus leading to his replacement by Mele Kyari, a source who does not want his name mentioned in this report said.

Baru, who recently left service after attaining 60 years of age it was reliably gathered angered Buhari when ‘‘his sit tight agenda got to the notice of Mr. President’’ an insider told Newsdiaryonline.

Actually, the announcement of Baru’s exit took some industry watchers by surprise.At least one senior industry observer who read the breaking story on Newsdiaryonline thought the early morning broadcast was fake news.But it turned out that the report of Baru’s ouster was real.

Newsdiaryonline however can confirm that Baru knew the of the road was near.Speaking with State House Press Corps after meeting with Buhari recently, he said the president had earlier asked him to come up with a proposal of his possible successors. So he eventually suggested names out of which the Buhari evidently selected Mele Kyari.

Baru also said a team to also work with his successor was raised on the orders of Buhari.

Though he did not say whether what insiders called his “tenure elongation plot” was responsible for the President’s call on him to nominate a successor, Baru’s account at the Presidential Villa confirmed that Buhari was in control of the former NNPC boss’ exit. He however did not say he wanted to stay beyond his retirement age.

Though Baru’s exit has calmed frayed nerves at NNPC, insiders say they are watching how the tenure elongation plot by the two GMs at PEF will play out.

