EXCLUSIVE: Abducted married woman, two teenage daughters regain freedom in Abuja

Security operatives have rescued a mother alongside two of her teenage daughters who were abducted by suspected bandits three weeks ago in a community in Abuja, Newsdiaryonline has learnt.

Mother, Mrs Oladapo Bukola 45, miss Oladapo Glory 17 and miss Oladapo Moyo 14 were abducted on September 4 in Pegi community in the outskirts of Abuja.

Newsdiaryonline had reported how gunmen invaded the residence of their victims at Pegi resettlement of zone A hill-top area and whisked away with their victims to an undisclosed location.

Subsequently, the abductors demanded a ransom of N100 million to be paid for the release of the kidnap victims.

Aderibigbe Isaac Taiwo, Chairman Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), confirmed to Newsdiaryonline Sunday morning by telephone that the victims have regained freedom from their abductors.

“The victims were rescued by security operatives comprising the police and special hunters deployed by the Department of State Security Services in our community. I saw them with my own two eyes this morning at their residence,” Mr Taiwo said.

It was gathered that the victims regained freedom during the wee hours of Sunday. Newsdiaryonline cannot independently verify if ransom was paid as at the time of filing in this story.

The FCT Police Command spokesperson did not respond to multiple calls and messages when contacted Sunday for comments.

