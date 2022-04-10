Excitement as Adebutu Kessington, ‘Baba Ijebu’ receives Euro Knowledge Award in London

L-R: Akarigho of Remoland, His Royal Highness , Oba Adewale Ajayi; Business mogul and Chairman, Premier Lotto Nigeria Limited, Sir (Dr.) Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, His Excellency, Sarafa Tunji Isola, during the Euro Knowledge’s presentation of its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award of Excellence 2022 on Adebutu at the House of Lords in London … on Saturday, April 9, 2022.







Foremost communications consultancy outfit, Euro Knowledge, has honoured Nigeria’s foremost philanthropist, business mogul and billionaire, Sir Adebukunola Kesington Adebutu, popularly known as ‘Baba Ijebu’, with its prestigious Euro Knowledge Lifetime Achievement Award of Excellence 2022 during its Euro Knowledge Leadership Philanthropy Forum at the House of Lords in London on Saturday.

Kessington and other awardees were recognised at the event for providing excellent leadership in their respective fields, as well as for their exemplary contributions to the society.

Conferring the prestigious award on Adebutu Kessington, Euro Knowledge stated that Baba Ijebu is an iconic business man who has made tremendous impact on thousands of individuals, saying that his philanthropic gestures are second to none. Euro Knowledge, an international strategic communications group , is a trusted advisor to many of the world’s leading businesses, governments and financial institutions. The award ceremony was attended by captains of industries, policymakers, and business magnates, among others drawn across the globe. Euro Knowledge also disclosed in a statement signed by its President, Dr Alex Itkin and made available on Sunday that the awards seek to acknowledge and celebrate exemplary leaders who have made significant contributions and emerged as role models in their specific fields.

Speaking on the uniqueness of Euro Knowledge awards, the Chairman of Foreign Investment Network (FIN) Mrs Olayinka Fayomi said Euro knowledge was founded upon the following pillars: Philanthropy, Humanitarianism and Visionary Leadership, promote and celebrate individuals and organisations that intentionally propagate these three virtues of life.

Other awardees were also honoured during the event. They are as follows:

1. MR. NIC CAREEM, founder -The Blue Sky Network UK.

2. Lord John Bird, British social entrepreneur and life peer. Co-founder of The Big Issue UK.

3. Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of Londonsince 2016 ; and founder of RationalFX and Xendpay UK.

4. Lord Rami Ranger, British businessman, and the founder of Sun Mark UK.

5. Dean Russell MP, the‌ Conservative P‌arty MP, and founder of Epifny Consulting UK.

6. May Peace Prevail on Earth International from Japan.

7. MR. MOBIN RAFIQ, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Commonwealth Entrepreneurs Club (CEC) UK

8.DR. FUNMI ADEWARA, Physician, Digital Health/Telemedicine Enthusiast, and Founder/CEO of pioneer integrated telemedicine startup in the UK & Nigeria

9.KRISTIN ENGVIG, founder and CEO of WIN & WINConference Geneva

10.PARESH RUGHANI, UK based multi award winning international motivational speaker

11.PUMELA SALELA, Country Head for the United Kingdom (UK) under Brand South Africa

12.KANYA KING MBE, internationally renowned entrepreneur, CEO, founder, and visionary, of the MOBO Awards. UK

13.BLOCK CHAIN COMPANY OF THE YEAR Award went to MAJESTIC COIN

14 MR ADE ADETOSOYE OBE CBE, Bromley Council’s Chief Executive and one of the 100 most influential business leaders in the United Kingdom

15.DR Oksana Pyzik Fundraiser , Academic and Educationist – Ukrainian

The ceremony began with a tour of the House of Lords, and later a forum on trade, investment, and governance.

Euro Knowledge also played host to

The event also featured a networking reception that ushered the participants to lunch with entertainment during the presentation of the awards.

Kessington was born on October 24, 1935 in Iperu, Ikenne Local Gov, Ogun State to the family of Late Alhaji Karimu Folarin Adebutu aka “Owo-Iya” and Late Alhaja Seliat Olasimbo Adebutu of Iperu Remo. He enrolled at the Wesley Primary School, Iperu Remo and later at Ijero Baptist School, Apapa Road, Ebute-Metta, Lagos where he obtained his First School leaving Certificate in 1950.

In 1955, he progressed with secondary schooling at Baptist Academy, Lagos and rounded that up at Remo Secondary School (RSS) Sagamu Remo, Ogun State. Sir Adebutu thereafter attended several leadership and management development courses, seminars, and programmes both in Nigeria and abroad. All these prepared him for proficient management and leadership roles which have characterized his life till date.

He cut his working experience teeth early with Cable and Wireless Limited, (which later metamorphosed into NITEL) in 1956. He later joined Claffin Chemicals Ltd as a Salesman and rose to the position of The Regional Sales Manager for Lagos and the old Midwestern State, having displayed uncommon integrity, hard work and sincerity of purpose which earned him both respect and recognition that early in life.

The Odole of Ife’s urge to positively impact people’s lives and provide support to the teeming unemployed Nigerian Youths influenced him to establish with his friend-Chief Solomon Adebayo Bankole Ayoku, a company known as Face-To-Face Million Dollar Pools Ltd in 1969. Sir Adebutu is happily married and blessed with well-educated children some of whom have taken after their father and doing exceptionally well in different fields of business and human endeavors.

Besides being known as a Philanthropist of very great repute, Sir Adebutu had also carved a niche for himself as a Business Icon and an outstanding Human and Material Resources Manager. Popularly called ‘‘Baba Ijebu’’, his Lotto business venture has brought hope to the hopeless and great succour to the needy in the society.

Today, Kesington’s business instinct has made him to diversify into other investments notable amongst which are: Property Management, Agriculture and Entertainment with groundbreaking successes in all.

It is also instructive to note that his managerial skills can be visibly perceived in his highly efficient workforce and outstanding organisational Structure.

Kesington’s philanthropic gestures make him tower head and shoulders. His kind-heart stands him out as a man of rare humanitarian personage.

His love for humanity made him to establish the Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF) in 2005 as a corporate special purpose vehicle, for the prosecution of his philanthropic activities.

Through KAAF Sir Adebutu has provided assistance to a large number of individuals from all walks of life irrespective of their ethnicity or party affiliations.

