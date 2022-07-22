Excercise is key to efficient workforce- minister

By Lucy Ogalue

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, says routine exercise is panacea for a healthy workforce.



Adegoroye, in a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry on Friday in Abuja said that excersise promotes healthy body and mind leading to increased productivity.



He said this when the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani, led members of the Sports Club to present him trophies won at the June edition of the Walking/Jogging Exercise to commemorate the 2022 Civil Service Week.



Adegoroye promised to join them in their exercise saying: “I am going to join you and we are going to do this together.



”Keeping healthy promotes a lighter and happier individual, while not doing so has negative effects on the body.



”I urge you to make sure the trophies which are for a cycle of one month and are up for another deserving team at the July Walking/Jogging must be brought back home in July and always.”



The minister extolled the Permanent Secretary, noting that, “because it was through the instrumentality of her exceptional, innovative and purposeful leadership that the sports club won the laurels.



He appreciated her efforts at fully kitting the staff and setting up an ultra-modern workout gym, saying: ”this is a pointer to a new Nigeria where leaders prioritise welfare of all.”



On the numerous requests presented to the minister during the visit, including a bus for the sports club, the minister promised to discuss the issues with the Minister of Transportation, Mr Ma’azu Sambo.



He also pledged to assist within his capacity to the attainment of a fit and healthy transport workforce.



Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, said that the office work tends to make one stationary, thus encourages accumulation of calories which was unhealthy for the body.



Ajani said: ”It is in this regard that I am encouraging the Ministry’s sports club to resuscitate the various sporting activities.



Also, the Director of Human Resource Management, Patricia Umo, describe sports as the only fora that promote peace, development and unity irrespective of political affiliations.



Umo appealed to the minister to support the Permanent Secretary to give the Sports Club the desired support.



Meanwhile, the ministry’s Sports Club Manager, Mr Samson Ojon, explained that the trophies were for the best kitted and team with the highest number of attendants at the event.



He pledged the team’s commitment to excelling with the kind of support being received from the Ministry. (NAN)

