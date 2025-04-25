Excel, become change agents, Gov. Sani tells corps members

Uba Sani of Kaduna State has charged corps members to excel in their endeavours and become change agents for societal development.

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has charged corps members to excel in their endeavours and become change agents for societal development.

Sani made the call on Friday in Kaduna, at the swearing-in ceremony of corps members in the 2025 Batch A Stream I orientation course.

The governor was represented by the state’s Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Salisu.

He emphasised that the orientation course was designed to instill leadership skills, inspire personal growth, and empower the participants to become agents of change.

Sani said that the corps members’ safety was a top priority, while urging them to remain vigilant and report any security concerns.

According to him, security is a collective responsibility.

He urged the corps members to actively participate in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training for self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Efeke Dadaza, said a total of 2,062 corps members were registered for the orientation course in the state.

Dadaza said the NYSC members were embarking on a transformative journey of national service and their posting to Kaduna State was considered a divine blessing.

She, therefore, encouraged them to make a positive impact, while upholding exemplary behaviour, discipline, hard work, and teamwork during their stay in the orientation camp.

The coordinator urged them to participate actively in camp activities, stating that it was crucial for their personal growth and development.

She mentioned the activities to include parade, drills, lectures and SAED training, which would equip them with necessary skills and knowledge.

Dadaza thanked the Kaduna State government for its unwavering support to the NYSC scheme, pledging to work closely with it to empower youths and foster positive change.(NAN)