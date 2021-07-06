Exc.Secr. KADSACA lauds young persons over reduction in HIV/AIDS prevalence

Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Aids Control Agency (KADSACA), Mr Isah Baka, has applauded efforts of young persons in reducing the prevalence of HIV and AIDS in the state.

Baka, who made the commendation on Tuesday in Zaria, Kaduna state, during advocacy project Review meeting for Adolescent Young Persons (AYPS), said currently, the prevalence rate had reduced to 1.1 per cent,as against the 2.2 per cent in 2015.

” We are happy with the progress made in the reduction of the prevalence rate in the state.

” l know with the effort made by these group ,the next prevalence rate will reduce dramatically when another survey is carried out,” he said.

According to him,most of the young persons embark on advocacy visits to other communities to reduce prevalence rate and the spread of the virus in the state.

He said because of their advocacy, many young persons had been presenting themselves for HIV test and accessing drugs.

He, therefore, urged them to continue the good work to make the society free from HIV and AIDS.

In a remark, Zipporah Katung from HIV and AIDs unit of the State Ministry of Health, said young persons were ambassadors of the state and should work hard to make the state free from HIV and AIDS.

Also Speaking, Pascal Anyanwu from Nigeria Youths Network on HIV and AIDS (NYNETHA), commended youth for their efforts at educating people.

He called on them to conduct investigations in some IDP camps, saying there were reports of gross abuse of young ladies in those camps. (NAN)

