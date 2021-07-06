Exc.Secr. KADSACA lauds young persons over reduction in HIV/AIDS prevalence

  of Kaduna State Aids Control Agency (KADSACA), Mr Isah Baka, has applauded efforts of young persons in reducing the prevalence of HIV and AIDS in the state.

Baka, who   the commendation on Tuesday in Zaria, Kaduna state, during project Review meeting for Adolescent Young Persons (AYPS),  said currently, the prevalence rate had reduced to 1.1 per cent,as against the 2.2 per cent in 2015.

” We are happy with the progress in the reduction of the prevalence rate in the state.

” l know with the effort by these group ,the next prevalence rate will reduce dramatically when another survey is carried ,” he said.

According to him,most of the young persons embark on visits to other communities to reduce prevalence rate and the spread of the virus in the state.

He said because of their , many young persons had been presenting themselves for HIV test and accessing drugs.

He, therefore, urged to continue the good work to make the society free from HIV and AIDS.

In a remark, Zipporah Katung from HIV and AIDs unit of the State Ministry of Health, said young persons were  ambassadors of the state and work hard to make the state free from HIV and AIDS.

Also Speaking, Pascal Anyanwu from Nigeria Youths Network on HIV and  AIDS (NYNETHA), commended youth for their efforts at educating people.

He called on to conduct investigations in some IDP camps, saying were reports of gross abuse of young ladies in those camps. (NAN)

