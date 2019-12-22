Exams malpractices: Uni-Abuja expels 100 students, suspends 11 others

The Senate of the University of Abuja, has expelled 100 students and suspended 11 others for their involvement in examination misconduct.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Dr Habib Yakoob, the Head of its Information and University Relations, said those expelled comprise 72 undergraduates and 28 postgraduate students.

“Five undergraduate students were suspended for one academic session; three were suspended for one semester, while three had no case.

“Senate at its 174th Regular Meeting held on November, 2019, had considered recommendations of the Central Examination Misconduct Committee and approved the expulsion and suspension of the students,” Yakoob said.

He stated that among the undergraduate students expelled, 27 were in 400 level; 19 in 300 level, 16 in 200 level and two students in 100 level.

According to him, the breakdown also shows that 47 of the expelled students are from Faculty of Science, 23 students are from Faculty of Management Sciences while 20 students are from Faculty of Social.

“The affected students have since been directed to handover any university

property in their possession, including identity card, to their heads of department and unit.

“They are also advised to vacate the campus immediately,” he said.

Yakoob further said that the university was determined to ensure academic discipline among its staff and students, adding that those who violated rules and regulations of the institution would be disciplined. (NAN)

