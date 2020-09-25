Exam malpractice: Police arrest 12 suspects, partner WAEC

Share the news













The Nigeria Police Force has arrested twelve (12) suspects for their involvement in various examination malpractices in the just concluded West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in some States across the country.

According to a statement Friday by Force Spokesperson, DCP Frank MBA, the arrest of the suspects is consequent upon the renewed partnership between the Exam body and the Police aimed at ensuring and promoting the integrity of examination processes in the country.

MBA said investigations by Police operatives revealed that the suspects used their privileged positions as invigilators, supervisors and school functionaries during the 2020 WASSCE to conspire, perpetrate and encourage varying degrees of examination malpractices, including online transmission of examination questions and answers on various social media platforms.

The suspects namely; Daye West‘m’ 52years, Shalom Essien ‘m’ 39yrs, Anyanwu Precious ‘f’ 27yrs, Hanson Beloved‘m’ 38yrs, Ali Musa‘m’ 46years, Umar Mohammed‘m’ 50yrs, Isa Abdullahi Arikya‘m’ 39years, Hamisu Haussaini Abdullahi‘m’ 33years, Maharazu Sabo‘m’ 41yrs, Yusuf .M. Mailafiya‘m’ 55years, Sule Bukata Garba‘m’ 40yrs, Wudana K. Solomon‘m’ 30years, were arrested in Kano, Rivers, Nasarawa and Bauchi States respectively.

Mba said further that the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has assured the examination body of continuous support to discourage examination malpractices and bring perpetrators to book. The IGP has also enjoined parents, guardians, students and all other stakeholders in the examination processes to cooperate with the police and the exam body towards bringing an end to examination malpractice in the country.

