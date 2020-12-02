Ex-Zamfara Wakkala dumps APC for PDP

Mr Ibrahim Wakkala, immediate past Deputy Gov. of Zamfara, has announced his decision to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) and join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wakkala made his decision known at a news briefing on Wednesday in Gusau.

“There were several speculations making the rounds for about two years now over where I politically belong; hence I feel this is the right time to put the records straight.

“I want to inform you that all this while, whether as a member of G8 group or not, I have remained a full card-carrying member of the APC.

“Even though since the time of our crisis in 2019, the party did not consider us relevant as demonstrated, by not inviting or informing us of any of its activities.