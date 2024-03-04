Ex-VC extols Tinubu’s milestones in Nigeria’s governance

Prof. Razaq Abubakre, former Vice=Chancellor, Al-Hikmah University, and prominent Osun indigene has extolled President Bola Tinubu’s achievements in office, describing them as promising milestones in Nigeria’s governance.

Abubakre, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said in the realm of Nigeria’s governance, Tinubu has orchestrated a promising symphony of strategic manoeuvres, steering the nation towards potential unprecedented progress and resilience.

He said the compelling narrative of the

President’s transformative leadership has the potential to offer a bumper harvest of sustainable national comparative advantage.

Abubakre said that among these, is the president’s action of upholding democratic values.

“President Tinubu champions a democratic ethos, meticulously delineating the powers between the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary.

“In spite of the public outcry over legislative extravagance, he upholds the sanctity of each arm of government, fostering self-evaluation and accountability within the legislature.

“This potentially could set the pace for enshrining a culture of good governance anchored on separation of powers and respect for the rule of law,” he said.

Abubakre said that transparent fiscal policies were among the positive attributes of Tinubu’s administration.

“Under President Tinubu’s stewardship, Nigeria witnessed a paradigm shift towards transparency in fiscal affairs.

“The declaration of proceeds from significant economic policies, such as subsidy withdrawal, curtails corruption and ensures equitable allocation of funds across federal, state, and local levels.

“While there is some temporary pain, there is long-term gain in the offing,” the retired Professor said.

Abubakre asserted that humanitarian interventions have been another hallmark of the administration.

He said that in response to societal hardships, Tinubu has orchestrated targeted interventions, bolstering law enforcement capabilities to combat insecurity.

Abubakre added that the government has been distributing essential provisions through collaborative efforts with state governors and the national assembly, with a view to alleviating citizenry distress.

He said that Tinubu has been unique in rejecting blame games regarding important issues affecting his administration.

“Amidst criticism and finger-pointing, President Tinubu advocates for a paradigm shift, urging stakeholders to hold accountable those obstructing progress due to entrenched corruption.

“By fostering a culture of responsibility and collaboration, he charts a course towards collective prosperity and self-sufficiency,” Abubakre said.

With respect to economic development, he said the president has been positioning Nigeria to attract foreign direct investment strategically.

“President Tinubu’s governance epitomises dexterity and foresight, as evidenced by his adept engagement of glocal stakeholders.

“By leveraging diplomatic channels and resisting untenable economic controls, he sends a clear and compelling signal that Nigeria is ready for international business.

“For example, this is evidenced by the fact that recently, the Nigerian stock exchange offered 22.90% ROI, making it the bourse with the world’s best return on investment,” Abubakre explained.

He said that Tinubu has displayed strong resilience and hope despite criticism of his administration by the opposition.

Abubakre said the world is facing unusual volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity in the form of global headwinds such as geopolitics, e.g. fiscal, economic, social, political upheaval and global high inflation.

He said, for instance, several local councils in the United Kingdom are on the brink of going bankrupt, including Birmingham.

Abubakre added that many parts of the world face a subdued manufacturing environment; there is less global trade and increasingly high global supply chain risks.

“To thrive in these turbulent times requires audacity, resilience, dynamism and dexterity.

”President Tinubu’s tenure embodies resilience and hope in the face of adversity.

“Drawing on the wisdom of Yoruba proverbs and historical context, he calls upon Nigerians to persevere with grit and optimism, transcending hardship through collective effort and a renewed sense of purpose.

“President Tinubu’s promising start in the face of glocal turbulence is a testament to visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s future prosperity,” he said.

Abubakre said that as the nation marches forward under Tinubu’s stewardship, the promise of a brighter tomorrow beckons, fueled by the indomitable spirit of its people and the transformative vision of its leader.

Abubakre was Head of the Department of Religions at the University of Ilorin from 1992 to 1995 and Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the same university from 2001 to 2003.

After that, he became Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, from 2008 to 2010 and Federal Commissioner representing Osun at the Public Complaints Commission from 2012 to 2018.

Abubakre is a member of Agba Osun (Elders of Osun) from 2021 to date. (NAN)

By Razak Owolabi