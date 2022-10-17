Ex-SSG’s defection to PDP, a betrayal – Katsina APC

By Abbas Bamalli

An All Progressive Congress’ (APC) stalwart in Katsina State, Alhaji Shafi’u Abd-Duwab, says the defection of the immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Mustapha Inuwa, from the party to the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) is a betrayal.

Abdu-Duwab, who is also the state’s APC welfare Secretary, said this while briefing newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Inuwa, who lost in his bid to secure the APC governorship ticket, announced his defection earlier on Sunday while addressing his supporters.

He explained that the decision to dump APC by Inuwa, was an indication that he did not believe in God’s doing.

“I think his earlier prayers and statement to accept defeat were not deeply from his heart. He is among the people that Gov. Bello Masari has given the opportunities that no one was given.

“He should have the faith that no matter how desperate he is to become the governor, if God did not allow it, no one can make it possible.

“Therefore, he is not supposed to betray the party and Masari after all the favour they have done to him and others.

“We are not happy about his defection, but I believe his decision will not reduce APC’s fortunes. I have the hope and confidence that we are going to win elections,” Abd-Duwab assured. (NAN)

