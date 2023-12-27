…..Ex-Speaker Na’Abba buried in Kano

The remains of former Speaker of House of Representatives, Alhaji Ghali Na’Abba, has been laid to rest in Kano on Wednesday.

Na’Abba’s corpse was flown into the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport from Abuja.

The late speaker’s corpse was received by family members, friends and top government functionaries around 3 p.m.

The corpse was then conveyed to the Emir’s palace for a funeral prayer, which was held at about 5:30 p.m.

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zahradeen.

Na’Abba’s corpse was buried at Dandolo ‎cemetery Goron-Dutse, Gwale Local Government Area of Kano state.

‎Na’Abba died in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja after a protracted illness.‎

Some of the prominent personalities that attended the funeral prayer included the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; Deputy Governor of Kano state, Alhaji Aminu Abdulsalam; and Senator representing Kano South senatorial district, Abdulrahman Kawu-Sumaila.

Others were former governors of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau, Rabiu Kwankwaso and former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido, as well as some members of state and national assembly. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

