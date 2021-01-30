Ex-speaker, Dogara buries father-in-law in Bauchi

Mr Yakubu Dogara, former speaker, House of Representatives, on Saturday, buried his father-in-law, Mr Stephen Gonto, in Mwari, Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gonto, father of Dogara’s wife, Gimbiya, was a retired Master Warrant Officer in the Nigerian Army, born on June 20, 1942, and died on Dec. 25.

In his tribute at the burial service, Dogara described his father in-law as a brave man with the face and heart of a soldier tempered by military training, adding that the late Gonto was a man who had sowed noble and fruitful seeds during his life time, praying fervently for his soul to rest in the bosom of the Lord.

“I received the news of my father-in law’s demise with sadness and pain. He fought wars, but displayed love and worked for peace, as if everything depended on it.

“Very uncompromising, but a forger of consensus on so many fronts, firm as a rock, but very loving and caring.

“No doubt our hearts are filled with pain occasioned by your sudden departure, but we are nonetheless comforted by the fact that you led an effective life,” Dogara said.

On her part, daughter of the deceased, Gimbiya Dogara, said it was an honour for her deceased father, Gonto to have brought her into the world.

“If given another opportunity to choose a father, I will choose you again and again as a father who made a difference.

“He was a selfless man who gives his last, for others, a lover of peace. Your sacrifice in life is worth emulating and you taught me from childhood to value family and others.

“Baba you shall be greatly missed, rest in the bosom of our Lord,” she said.

In his own tribute, Mr Illiya Habila, Chairman, Bogoro Local government area, described the late Gonto as a ”patriot whose love for the Zarr Community, state and country was immeasurable”.

He said the late Gonto was always pained, whenever something happened that threatened the peace and unity of the people.

“The late Baba died a great patriot and made remarkable contributions to the unity and development of the state and the country at large.

Habila prayed to the good Lord to keep comforting the family, community, local government, state and the country, over Gonto’s demise. (NAN)