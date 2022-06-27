Ex-Sokoto LG Chairman dumps PDP, defects to APC

Leader of PDP and a former Chairman of Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Alhaji Jelani Danbuga, has defected to the All Progressives Congress ( APC.).

This is contained in a statement by the Special Assistant to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto) on New Media, Malam Bashar Abubakar and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) on Monday in Abuja.

Abubakar said that Danbuga was received into the APC fold on Saturday in Sokoto by Wamakko, who is also leader of the party in the state.

Wamakko described the defection of the ”PDP bigwig as a welcome development and promised, he would be carried along like any APC member at all the times.

Abubakar said that Danbuga was accompanied by the APC Chairman, Sabon Birni Local Government, Alhaji Yawale Sarkin-Baki and a former Commissioner in the state, Alhaji Ahmad Barade, among other chieftains. ( NAN)

