Ex-SMEDAN boss, Radda hands over to new acting D-G 

Dr Dikko Radda, former Executive Director, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) on Wednesday in Abuja handed over the affairs of the agency to Mr Wale Fasanya.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fasanya was the Director of Policy, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in SMEDAN.

It would be recalled that Radda staged an upset in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Katsina after beating the three presumed favorites for the party’s ticket.

He commended SMEDAN staff for cordial working relationship in his six years as the Executive Director of the agency and urged them to sustain his legacies while striving to move the agency to higher height.

According to him, I have been in SMEDAN for six years and I must commend you for all the cooperation you have given me, we were able to run the agency smoothly.

“I appreciate all the love you have shown to me if you will keep SMEDAN as high as God would allow.

“Run the agency devoid of sentiments. The success of all of you is to leave a SMEDAN that we will all be proud.

“ Please take high all the legacies we have put in SMEDAN.

“We all shall leave this agency someday but what is important is that we leave a very good legacy for the agency,’’ Radda said.

He said that the desire to tackle the challenges facing Katsina State inspired him to contest to govern the state.

“I know the problems facing the state and someone must go there to address them.

“I feel very encouraged that if the Governor of Borno State Babagana Zulum could do it in Borno, I think someone in Katsina should be able to do that or even more.

On his part, Fasanya said all the staff of the agency would work as a family to sustain your legacies.

“We all know that within the period you were in this agency, you were a turn-around agent and we are witnesses to it.

“We know that you are a result oriented person and we believe you will get better results where you are going to,’’ he said. (NAN)

