Ex-servicemen want FG to engage strong retired members to contain insecurity

Christian Ogbonna

The Ex-Servicemen in Ebonyi have appealed to the Federal and State governments to employ strong retired members to work in the service to boost security across the country.

Captain Fidelis Ogodo, Rtd, Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in the state made the appeal on Sunday in Abakaliki during the 2023 Armed Forces remembrance Day celebration.

Ogodo noted that most of the retired personnel were well skilled and experienced in crime fighting and peace keeping, hence they could be useful.

“First of all, I will commend the federal government on the prompt payment of our pension.

“Let me also appeal to the federal government to kindly employ some of our members, who are still strong and capable to contribute in containing the insecurity in the nation.

“There should be a law for both the government and private agencies to employ our members, who are still very strong to serve,” ogbodo said.

Mr Ada Onum, a widow of the fallen heroes also urged the government to assist their children through scholarship to enable them have access to education.

Onum, who decried the economic situation of the country, urged government at all levels to always remember the families of fallen heroes .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the laying of the wreath was led by the state Governor, David Umahi, followed by Lt. Col Sunday Atomode, at the Nkwagu Military Cantonment, Abakaliki.

Others are the state Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, the Nigerian Legion, and representative of the Traditional Ruler Council in the state, Mr Charles Mkpuma amongst others. (NAN)