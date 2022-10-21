Ex-Senate President Mark loses son

By Aminu Garko

Tunde Mark, the son of former President of the Senate, David Mark, died in a London hospital on Friday morning, an official has said.

This is contained in a statement issued by Paul Mumeh, Special Adviser on Media to the former president of the senate on Friday in Minna.The statement sad that Tunde, the first son of the former president of the senate, was born on Oct. 13, 1971.“Tunde attended Yaba Military School, located in Yaba, Lagos where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.“

He later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, UK, where he attended Secondary school.“He is a biochemist who obtained a B.Sc degree from Kings College, London.“

He studied Immunology alongside Biochemistry and later Biological Sciences in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts.“He was married and had a daughter.“Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” the statement said.(NAN)

