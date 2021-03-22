A former sales representative, Unigwe Godspower, on Monday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly misappropriating N359,700, belonging to Chinemeogo Enterprise Ltd.

The police charged Godspower, who lives opposite Gwagwalada main market, with criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the complainant, Donatus Ukwuoke, reported the matter at the Area Command Gwagwalada through a written complaint letter on March 17.

Yakubu said that the defendant was a sales representative of the company between June and December 2020.

He said that the defendant sold the company’s goods worth N359,700 and converted the money to his own personal use.

The prosecution added that the defendant after resigning his appointment on Jan. 4 was mistakenly paid three months salary of N75,000 into his Guaranty Trust Bank account.

He said that Godspower, who made use of the money, knew that he was no longer working for the company.

Yakubu said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 311, 308 and 320 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Aliyu Shafa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 in like sum with one surety in like sum.

Shafa ordered that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case untill April 19 for hearing (NAN)

