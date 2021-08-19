Ex-sales rep docked for allegedly defrauding employer of N 1.8m

August 19, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



A 35-year-old former sales representative, Hope Agu, on Thursday appeared in an Upper Area  Court in Zuba, Abuja for defrauding her employer of 1.8 million

The police charged Agu, of Aso road Mararaba  Nasaraws State  criminal breach of trust and cheating

The Prosecution , Ogada, told the court complainant, Abang Michael, reported the matter at the Iddo police station on Jan. 14

said the defendant, was a former Staff of Correspondence HD ,  defrauded the company of  N1.8 million.

The prosecution said during police investigation the defendant confessed the amount is N800,000 and not N1. 8million as alleged by the complainant.

Ogada told the court that all efforts made to recover the money  from the defendant failed.

The offence, said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the penal code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Garmbo  , admitted Agu to bail in the sum of N1 million and one surety in like sum.

ordered that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction.

Garub adjourned the case until Sept. 13 for hearing. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,