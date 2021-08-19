Ex-sales rep docked for allegedly defrauding employer of N 1.8m

A 35-year-old former sales representative, Hope Agu, on Thursday appeared in an Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja for allegedly defrauding her employer of 1.8 million

The police charged Agu, of Aso road Mararaba Nasaraws State with criminal breach of trust and cheating

The Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that complainant, Abang Michael, reported the matter at the Iddo police station on Jan. 14

He said that the defendant, who was a former Staff of Correspondence HD , defrauded the company of N1.8 million.

The prosecution said that during police investigation the defendant confessed that the amount is N800,000 and not N1. 8million as alleged by the complainant.

Ogada told the court that all efforts made to recover the money from the defendant failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the penal code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Garmbo Garba, admitted Agu to bail in the sum of N1 million and one surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction.

Garub adjourned the case until Sept. 13 for hearing. (NAN)

