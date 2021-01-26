Ex Rep, Hon DC Hosea, dies in Abuja

By Callistus Agwaza, Jalingo

A former member of the House of representatives, representing Kurmi/Gashaka/Sardauna federal constituency in Taraba State Mr. Danaasabe Charles Hosea, is dead.

A family member who confirmed the sad news to our correspondent said that Hosea died of suspected complications from Diabetes at a hospital in Abuja.

Hosea, who served as local government Chairman of Kurmi local government area represented the people of Kurmi Gashaka Sardauna federal constituency until he lost the last general elections.