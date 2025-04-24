Ex-PUNCH reporter Stanley Yakubu dies in Kaduna

Stanley Yakubu, a veteran journalist and former Kaduna State Correspondent of The PUNCH newspaper, has died.

According to family members, Yakubu passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday in Kaduna.

Yakubu’s daughter, Sandra, confirmed the news, saying her father had been unwell for some time.

His health issues began after the loss of his wife over a decade ago, which reportedly left him devastated.

He subsequently suffered a stroke that worsened over time, ultimately leading to his passing.

Colleagues and friends of the late journalist paid tribute to his remarkable career and legacy.

Ibrahim Modibbo, a friend, described Yakubu’s passing as a significant loss to the journalism fraternity.

“On a sad note, we have lost one of our own,” Modibbo said, recalling their time as young journalists in the 1990s.

Another friend and colleague shared fond memories of Yakubu’s time as a journalist, highlighting his dedication to the profession. “We were wild and free, we stung like bees. Most of all, we stuck together like a band of brothers,” the friend said, reminiscing about their experiences covering news in Gongola/Adamawa States.

Yakubu’s friend also spoke about his personal life, noting that he had married a woman from Kaltungo and had a daughter who survives him.

“Stanley lost his wife more than a decade ago. It devastated him. He then had a stroke. It became worse. And today he gave up,” the friend added, praying for Yakubu’s gentle soul and expressing condolences to his family.

Tributes poured in for Yakubu, celebrating his life, work, and legacy as a respected journalist.

His contributions to journalism in Nigeria will be greatly missed, and his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched during his career.

Our correspondent reports that as the journalism community mourns the loss of this remarkable individual, many are reflecting on the impact he had on the profession.

Yakubu’s dedication, passion, and commitment to telling the stories of the people will be remembered for generations to come.