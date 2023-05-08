Ex-presidential aspirant urges FG to hinge democracy on global best practices

By Cecilia Ologunagba

Former presidential aspirant in the Nigerian 2023 general elections, Mrs Patience Key, has urged the Federal Government to hinge democracy on global best practices, especially as it relates to women in politics.

key told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York that women had benefited from reputable elections in Africa and other parts of the world.

“Talk about the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinto Arden; Prime Minister of Ice Land, Katrin Jakobsdotirr; Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley; and Prime Ministers of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (1994–present).

“In Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was President from 2006 to 2018. United States has both past and current governors but not elected through unfair means or announced without following due process,’’ she said.

According to her, the problem with Nigeria’s leadership is not gender but the capacity of people forcefully enthroned as leaders.

Key, a former Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO)-USA, said that Nigeria would fare well if leadership was set right through a democracy hinged on global best practices.

She said that the country would emerge as the great nation we desire to compete admirably amongst the comity of respected and prosperous nations.

She also stated that all Nigerians must be ready to embrace the truth so as to cause the desired paradigm shift necessary to catapult Nigeria from gloom to bloom.

Citing the Adamawa election where the Resident Electoral Commissioner hurriedly announced Sen. Aisha Binani as the winner even while the process remained unconcluded, she said that process could undermine democracy.

Key also urged Nigerians to reject the culture of political injustice in all its ramifications and stand up for what is globally acceptable and “righteous”.

“There is an urgent need for us all to speak against leadership imposition as a people, because the culture of enthroning leaders undemocratically selected by a gang of political elites has taken a devastating toll on the entire nation.

“Whether the unelected leader is a man or woman, the end outcome in terms of socio-economic development will be negative.

“This is why we must concertedly condemn forceful enthronement of leaders; why we must say no to electoral malpractice and corrupt leaders, irrespective of who the perpetrators are,” she said.

Key, however, called on Nigerian women to arise and contribute meaningfully to the growth and leadership of their micro and macro societies by leaping out of their comfort arenas.

She emphasised the invaluable essence of women in the global scheme of affairs starting from the home front.

She further spoke on the indisputable capacity of women as methodical managers, prudential finance and economic administrators, and strategic nation builders endowed with amazing loving nature.

Key said that while the leadership evolution/emergence of women has become inevitable in the current dispensation, she warned women against forming alliance with corrupt politicians.

“It must be keenly noted that the women seeking leadership relevance or involvement must dissociate from political alliances that continue to fan the embers of corruption, executive rascality and brutality, even injustice.’’

She further noted that women must bear in mind always that they are wives, sisters, mothers and powerful procreators expected to be instrumental to world peace and prosperity. (NAN)