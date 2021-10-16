Ex-Presidential aspirant, Osifo, extols Electoral Act amendment by NASS

Mr Stanley Osifo, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, has extolled the amendment of the Electoral Act by the National Assembly.

Osifo, who is now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that the amendment reflected on the current realities, just as it would deepen the nation’s democratic process.

Osifo, in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, said: “Direct primaries will ensure grassroots participation in choosing the right candidates to represent them in wards, constituencies, local government areas, districts, states and the country.

“It will to a large extent bring political actions and decisions to the local level.

“Unlike the situation where very few individuals impose candidates on the people and deny them of contributing to who represents or lead them.

“It will help to eradicate or reduce voter apathy as witnessed in the past when people feel ostracised from party electioneering process.

“It will drive democratic principles which is government of the people, by the people and for the people by direct participation in party elections.”

Osifo said the inclusion of E-transmission of election results in the proposed bill was apt and relevant.

He added that the method had been deployed in the conduct of some staggered elections in Edo, Ondo, Kaduna States, and it proved to be very effective and timely.

“Both chambers of the legislative arm should be commended for the electoral amendments considered.

“Moreso, for listening to calls by Nigerians for E-transmission decisions to be domiciled in Electoral Commission in conduct of all elections,” he added. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...