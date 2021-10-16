Ex-Presidential aspirant, Osifo, extols Electoral Act amendment by NASS

Mr Stanley Osifo, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, has extolled the amendment of the Electoral Act by the National Assembly.

Osifo, who is now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  noted that the amendment reflected on the current realities, just as it would deepen the nation’s democratic process.

Osifo, a statement on Saturday Lagos, said: “Direct primaries will ensure grassroots participation choosing the right candidates to represent them in wards, constituencies, local government areas, districts, states and the country.

“It will to a large extent bring political actions and decisions to the local level.

“Unlike the situation where very few individuals impose candidates on the people and deny them of contributing to who represents or lead them.

“It will to eradicate or reduce voter apathy as witnessed the past when people feel ostracised from party electioneering process.

“It will drive democratic principles which is government of the people, by the people and for the people by direct participation party elections.”

Osifo said the inclusion of E-transmission of election results the proposed bill was apt and relevant.

added that the method had been deployed the conduct of some staggered elections Edo, Ondo, Kaduna States, and it proved to be very effective and timely.

“Both chambers of the legislative should be commended for the electoral amendments considered.

“Moreso, for listening to calls by Nigerians for E-transmission decisions to be domiciled Electoral Commission conduct of all elections,” added. (NAN)

