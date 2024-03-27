Ex-presidential aide, Akande, slams Labour Party’s leadership, urges alignment with national Interest

A former presidential aide, Mr Laolu Akande, has expressed disappointment with the current trajectory of the Labour Party (LP) leadership, emphasizing their failure to grasp the party’s pivotal role in Nigeria’s democratic landscape.

Akande, a veteran journalist and in-house analyst of Channels TV, gave his candid views as he featured on the “Lunchtime Politics” programme of the TV, Nigeria’s popular news station, Wednesday afternoon.

He urged the Labour Party leaders to prioritize national interest and consolidate support from influential voices within the party and the broader political spectrum.

The veteran political analyst remarked, “I think the leadership of the Labour Party as it is presently constituted doesn’t seem to understand the role that LP has come to play in the development of the democratic space in Nigeria.

Akande highlighted the LP’s recent electoral performance as evidence of its potential to mobilize disenchanted voters, offering a viable alternative to the dominant parties.

However, he lamented the apparent disorganization and lack of vision within the LP, echoing concerns over its resemblance to traditional political establishments.

Drawing attention to the leadership crisis within the LP, Akande criticized Mr Aburi and associates for their failure to prioritize the interests of the Nigerian people over personal ambitions.

Akande said, “It is quite a big disappointment that the LP is showing itself to be as disorganized, as uninspiring as the other major parties that it showed the whole world that they can give them a run for their money. This is just a very heartbreaking thing going on in the Labour Party.

“Mr Aburi has done a very poor job in articulating whatever may be the reasons for his current behaviour. I am not saying whether he has a good reason or not but he has done a poor job. He hasn’t articulated very clearly what he is trying to do. And it would seem that he has just managed to get himself enmeshed in the usual politics of personal aggrandizement. And it is such a big disappointment.”

He underscored the necessity for clear and articulate leadership, particularly in navigating challenges and engaging with critical voices within the party, including those of Mr Peter Obi, the LP’s presidential candidate and Governor Alex Otti.

Akande called on the LP leadership to heed the voices of Mr Obi, Governor Otti, and the broader Labour movement, emphasizing the compelling arguments put forth by these figures.

He said, “Many people saw LP as a potential alternative voice, an opposition voice that can put things in proper context within our democratic space. If they are unable to sort out this problem in good time, LP just goes through the trash.

“But I hope the voices of Mr Peter Obi and Governor Otti and NLC and Labour movement, I think their voices should be encouraged to prevail because the argument that they have put forward are quite compelling.”

Akande, thereby, warned that without decisive action, the LP risked squandering its potential as a formidable opposition voice, relegating it to irrelevance in the political landscape.

While acknowledging the leverage held by figures like Mr Obi and Governor Otti, Akande stressed the urgency of resolving internal conflicts to preserve the LP’s relevance and momentum, Akande lamented the inability of Aburi to display formidable leadership for the party.

He said, “Aburi has not managed to give a sufficient response so far to some of the issues that have been raised by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Labour movement and even by Mr Peter Obi and the tendency of Governor Otti.

“Aburi has not managed to come forward robustly. So what might happen is that if this is not properly managed, then the excitement that we had about LP might just go out the window.”

In conclusion, Akande expressed a glimmer of hope, suggesting, “I strongly suspect that Mr. Otti and Mr. Obi may hold the upper hand if they stand firm, given their current positions.

“I suspect very clearly that it is possible that Mr Otti and Mr Obi if they put their feet down are the ones that have the stronger leverage because of what they have become. I mean Mr Otti is a Governor and Mr Obi has clearly become a significant political figure so he does have a considerable crowd.”