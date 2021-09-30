Ex-President Jonathan rates Nigeria’s democracy high

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has observed that the has made tremendous progress in deepening democratic values since the inception of the Fourth Republic.

Jonathan, in a paper read at National Defence College Course Inauguration Lecture in Abuja as the guest speaker, also said that although democracy might not have all the answers national challenges, it narrowed the space for strife and conflicts.

In the paper entitled: “Human Security and National Development: The Whole Society Approach”, noted that Nigerians wanted more be done by politicians make democratic rule work better.

Jonathan also said that the bid by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) introduce more electronic in the conduct of elections would enhance the electoral body’s processes in the conduct of free and fair elections.

want appeal members of the National Assembly always ensure that they do not embark on measures that could hinder the progress and independence of INEC.

“If they have amend the electoral law, they should do so in a manner that would enhance INEC’s processes in its performance of its duties, especially through the adoption of innovations in ICT aid its operations,” said.

said that the independence of the electoral management body “is the key pillar upon which a thriving democracy rests.

“From my experience in leading election observation missions many countries, people hardly go court contest election results in countries where the processes are credible and transparent, because of the level of confidence in the system”.(NAN)

