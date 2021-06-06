Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of Prophet Temitope Joshua, the Founder and the Spiritual leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCoAN), popularly known as TB Joshua.

Jonathan in a message of condolence to the family of the deceased and the SCoAN congregation, described the late Joshua as a devout man of God, who served God and humanity with relentless passion during his life.

The former president in the message signed by his Special Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, on Sunday in Abuja, said that the late Joshua impacted millions of lives across Nigeria and the globe.

He said that he was saddened to hear about the death of T.B Joshua, at a young age of 57.

“TB Joshua was a devout man of God who served God and humanity with relentless passion.

“He was a man of sound doctrine, meek and faithful to his call and passion of reconciling men to God and offering hope to humanity.

“As a Christian leader, TB Joshua and his ministry exemplified Christ in faith, love and charity; positively impacting the lives of many Nigerians, Africans and millions of people across the world.

“I condole with his family, his church and millions of his followers across the world. May God grant them peace and strength to cope with this loss,” Jonathan said.

The former president also prayed God to grant millions of Joshua’s followers across the world the strength to cope with his exit.(NAN)

