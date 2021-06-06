Ex-President Jonathan mourns Prophet T.B. Joshua

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of Prophet Temitope Joshua, the Founder and the  Spiritual leader of the  Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCoAN), popularly known as TB Joshua.

Jonathan of condolence to the family of the deceased  and the SCoAN congregation, described the  late Joshua as a devout man of God, who served God and humanity relentless passion during his life.

The former president in the by his Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, on Sunday in Abuja, said the  late Joshua impacted millions of lives across Nigeria and the globe.

He said he was saddened to hear about the death of T.B Joshua, at a young age of 57.

“TB Joshua was a devout man of God who served God and humanity relentless passion.

“He was a man of sound doctrine, meek and faithful to his call and passion of reconciling men to God and offering hope to humanity.

“As a Christian leader, TB Joshua and his ministry exemplified Christ in faith, love and charity; positively impacting the lives of Nigerians, Africans and millions of people across the world.

“I condole his family, his church and millions of his followers across the world. May God grant them peace and strength to cope this loss,” Jonathan said.

The former president also prayed God to grant millions of Joshua’s followers across the world the strength to cope with his exit.(NAN)

