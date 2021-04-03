Ex-President Jonathan mourns Odumakin

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday expressed sadness over the death of Afenifere Spokesman, Mr Yinka Odumakin, describing his death as shocking.

Jonathan in a statement issued by his Aide, Ikechukwu Eze, in Abuja, described Odumakin as a courageous patriot and rights crusader contributed so much to the development of the nation.

In a message titled ‘A Great Voice for Equity Gone’, the former president said that the deceased “played active roles in the years of activism that birthed and stabilised civil rule in our country”.

Jonathan condoled the wife of the deceased, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, other members of his family, the Afenifere sociocultural association and the entire civil society.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and bless Dr Okei-Odumakin with the strength of spirit to bear the loss and sustain the crusade for a just society.

