Ex-President Jonathan, many others hail late Helen Okoye at funeral service in Agulu

Encomiums poured like the torrents of rainfall Friday as late Rev. (Mrs) Helen Okoye was buried in Agulu in Anambra, with thousands others including former President Goodluck Jonathan paying their last respects.

The funeral service, which also had a lying-in-state and the interment, was the penultimate leg of the eight-day burial programme for the late Evangelist who died on May 2 in Abuja.

Speaking during the service, Jonathan who himself was hailed and praised by others at the ceremony for his contributions to democracy in Nigeria said the late Helen had “a life well spent”.

The former President who was accompanied by his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, said she was not only a devout Christian and dependable woman but a pillar of support to many.

He however expressed the hope that the wonderful memories of joyful times shared together would comfort the family and friends and remain eternal in their hearts.

“She was a strong pillar for her husband, holding forth for him when he was the Chaplain at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa Chaplain.

“I do know that she will be missed in so many ways by the family, but God is the only one who can help you fill the void,” Jonathan added.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Anambra, Dr Nkem Okeke, said Nigerians must live their lives with eternity in view.

The Primate of the Anglican Communion, Rev. Nicholas Okoh, said death was an inevitable end for all mortals created by God and only God could determine when it would come.

Okoh, who was represented by Bishop Alexander Ibezim, noted that “life does not end here on earth because as Christians we believe that there is life after here”.

He therefore called on all those whose life does not give glory to God to have a rethink and repent in order to have a glorious life.

”We call on all evil people perpetrating evil in our society to put a stop to it forthwith.

”God abhors violence and that is why we demand for a stop to banditry, Boko Haram activities, kidnapping, cultism and all other forms of evil currently going on in our country.”

The Primate also urged the Federal Government to spare Nigerians of the agony of evil men by tackling all evils and negative forces in the country.

Bishop Paul Nwachukwu of the Grace of God Mission, who delivered a moving and inspiring sermon, urged Nigerians to mend their ways with God, stressing that heaven and hell are real.

Nwachukwu said: “As a human being, you have the right to choose and live your life as you please on earth, but you do not have the right to choose the consequences of your actions in heaven”.

He added that just as the government have policemen, other law enforcement agents and prison officials, so does God have His police force, which is death, and prison which is hell.

Messages of condolence and tributes were also delivered by many eminent Nigerians, including former Anambra governor, Mr Peter Obi.

Gov. Willie Obiano, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Niemeyer Okeke, also praised the late Helen , saying she would be greatly missed.

NAN also reports that immediately after the church service at the St. Peters Anglican Church field, the interment followed at Rev. William Okoye’s Compound at Amatutu Village.

The burial programme would be rounded off on Sunday with an Outing/Thanksgiving Service at the Agulu Town Hall.(NAN)

