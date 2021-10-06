Ex-President Jonathan congratulates Gov. Mohammed at 63

October 6, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Ex-President Goodluck has felicitated Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on the occasion of his 63rd birthday, describing him as a patriot was committed peace and national development.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, on Tuesday, in Abuja, commended Mohammed for his efforts at improving the lives of the people of Bauchi state.

The former president also appreciated God for preserving Mohammed’s life and prayed the Almighty strengthen him “for more accomplishments in national service and nation building.”

“I join your family, friends, the and people of Bauchi state, congratulate you on the occasion of your 63rd birthday.

“You are a politician who, through service and patriotism, has ascended the lofty heights and prominence in Nigeria; serving both in the and arms of government, at different times.

“As the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) my administration, you displayed great dedication and loyalty our cause of national transformation, and dutifully acquitted yourself in your area of assignment.

“As the Governor of Bauchi State, you have been committed delivering and improving the lives of your people,” wrote.

He prayed God grant Mohammed sound health, peace and wisdom, as he aspires for more accomplishments in national service and nation building. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,