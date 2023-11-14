…..Ex-President Jonathan congratulates Bayelsa’s Gov. Diri on re-election

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Gov. Duoye Diri on his re-election as Bayelsa governor.

In a statement he personally issued in Abuja on Monday, Jonathan described Diri’s victory at the Nov. 11 off-cycle governorship election in Bayelsa as well-deserved.

He stated that Diri’s victory demonstrated the people’s faith in the governor’s leadership credentials and reward for years of commitment to peace, prosperity and progress of Bayelsa.

He called on Diri to regard his re-election as a mandate to consolidate the unity and progress of Bayelsa.

“Your success confers on you more responsibilities as the people have, through the ballot, entrusted you with hope and expectation for a better and prosperous future.

“I urge you to reciprocate the confidence reposed in you by the people to work for the general good and progress of Bayelsa, irrespective of peoples’ political affiliation, clan or community,’’ Jonathan stated.

The former president also commended other candidates in the Nov. 11 governorship election for participating and determining to serve Bayelsa.

He observed that the victory of one candidate did not translate to a conquest of the other.

“This is victory for all Bayelsa people. I urge all stakeholders to put the interest of the state above personal and political interests.

“We must unite and work toward building a better Bayelsa,’’ he stated.

Jonathan also called on INEC and other stakeholders to take off-cycle elections seriously and to work for the improvement of the electoral system and sustainability of Nigeria’s democracy. (NAN)

