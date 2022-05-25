Ex-president Jonathan celebrates Africa Day, commends stakeholders

By Shedrack Frank

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation on Wednesday joined Africans across the world to celebrate this year’s Africa Day.

Development stakeholders who have shown genuine commitment to advancing the continent’s causes also joined in the celebration.

The Goodluck Foundation’s Communications Officer, Mr Wealth Ominabo, stated in Yenagoa that former President Jonathan noted during the celebration that Africa had become a theatre of many crises.

The former president said the crises had continued to threaten the continent’s development and put the livelihoods and collective peace and security of the people at risks.

“As a Foundation, we call on governments, institutions and citizens to show more commitment to resolving human security challenges on our continent.

“Let’s take urgent actions that will address these humanitarian crises that confront our shared aspirations of peace, equity and unity,’’ Ominabo stated.

He added that the 2022 theme of the celebration “puts a spotlight on the problem of malnutrition and its impacts on productivity and growth in the continent.

“It also serves as a call to action on all stakeholders on the challenges of food insecurity.’’

This year’s theme is: “Strengthening resilience in nutrition and food security on the African continent: strengthening agro-food systems, health and social protection systems for the acceleration of human, social and economic capital development.’’ (NAN)

