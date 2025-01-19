Ex-President Buhari Expresses Sadness After 70 Die in Tanker Explosion

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in a fire following another petroleum tanker accident that occurred on Saturday at Dikko Junction on the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in a fire following another petroleum tanker accident that occurred on Saturday at Dikko Junction on the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Garba Shehu, he expressed disappointment that the practice of scooping up fuel is becoming more common in spite of warnings from the authorities and the devastating losses of life that had characteristically attended such incidents.

In condoling with the government and the people of Niger state, the former president wished speedy recovery to those injured.