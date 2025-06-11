Ex-president Buhari donates cow, rice to corps members in Daura

Former President Mohammad Buhari donated a cow and other food items to the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) corps members serving in his hometown in Daura Local Government

By Abbas Bamalli

Former President Mohammad Buhari donated a cow and other food items to the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) corps members serving in his hometown in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NYSC Public Relations Officer, Mr Alex Obemeata.

He said the gift was for the Sallah celebration.

The NYSC said the items were delivered by the Danmadanin Daura, Alhaji Musa Haro, and received by the state NYSC coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Sa’idu.

Represented by the NYSC local government Inspector in Daura, Alhaji Nurudeen Salisu, Sa’idu said that the act of kindness reflects the former President’s continued commitment to supporting the scheme and the community, even after leaving office.

He said that it has been a tradition of the former president to celebrate with corps members whenever he comes home for Sallah throughout the time he was in office.

The NYSC coordinator prayed fervently for good health and the blessings of Allah to be upon the former president and his immediate families. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)