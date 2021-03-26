A 54-year-old dismissed police officer, Christopher Johnson, on Friday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly parading himself as a serving policeman.

The Prosecution counsel, Insp Samuel Ishola, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 8, on Lekki Epe Expressway in Eti-Osa Area of Lagos.

He said that the defendant who had been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force paraded himself to the public as a serving officer and wore police uniform.

The offence, he said, contravened the Section 380 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Johnson, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to a charge of impersonation.

The Magistrate Mr A.A. Paul, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until April 21 for mention. (NAN)

