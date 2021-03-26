Ex-police officer, 54, docked over alleged impersonation

A 54-year-old dismissed police officer, Christopher Johnson, on appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court Lagos for allegedly parading himself as a serving policeman.

The Prosecution counsel, Insp Samuel Ishola, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 8, on Lekki Epe Eti-Osa Area of Lagos.

He said that the defendant had been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force paraded himself to the public as a serving officer and wore police uniform.

The offence, he said, contravened the Section 380 of the Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Johnson, whose address was provided, pleaded guilty to a charge of impersonation.

The Magistrate Mr A.A. Paul, granted the defendant the sum of N100, 000 with one surety like sum.

He adjourned the until April 21 for mention. (NAN)

