Ex-police commissioners describe late I-G, Jimeta, as incorruptible

Some retired Commissioners of Police (CPs) in Lagos, on Friday described the late ex-Inspector-General of Police, Mr Gambo Jimeta as an incorruptible officer.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews that the late I-G would be greatly missed.

NAN reports that Jimeta, 83, died on Thursday in Abuja.

Born in Jimeta, Adamawa on April 15, 1937 he served as I-G between 1986 and 1990.

CP Ibe Agharanya said that Gambo was his role model when he served as commissioner of police in Lagos State.

“Gambo is a straightforward man and it was from him I adopted my style in policing Lagos State as the commissioner.

“His death is a loss to the force and I pray that God grants his family the fortitude to bear the loss,’’ Agharanya said.

CP Awotinde Awoshola noted that the late I-G lived well and contributed his quota to the development of the Nigeria Police.

“He is a gallant incorruptible officer. May his soul rest in peace and may his family be comforted,’’ Awoshola said.

CP Kenneth Ebrimson said that the late Gambo mentored him and played an immense role in his growth as a cadet officer in 1986.

“He instilled a lot of discipline in me and made me what I am today. He was instrumental to the development of the 1986 cadet sets,’’ Embrison said. (NAN)