Ex Plateau Dep. Gov., Tyoden is dead

Prof. Sonni Tyoden, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Plateau, is dead.

Mr Simon Lalong, the immediate past governor of the state, confirmed

By Polycarp Auta

Prof. Sonni Tyoden, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Plateau, is dead.

Mr Simon Lalong, the immediate past governor of the state, confirmed the development to newsmen on Sunday in Jos

Lalong, who visited the residence of the deceased to condole with the family, described his former deputy as a trusted political ally, confidante, teacher, and mentor.

“He brought significant stability, wisdom, and experience to our government.

“He worked tirelessly to ensure that we had a successful eight years tenure,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tyoden, 74, died after a brief illness on Sunday.

The former Plateau number two man, was a professor of political science and a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)