Ex-Perm Sec urges Nasarawa Govt to revive transport service

Mr Festus Daudu, a former Permanent Secretary, has advised the Nasarawa State Government to revive its transport service – “On the Move’’.

Daudu, a retired permanent secretary from the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, gave the advice in Karu on Friday while speaking on the second anniversary of the Gov. Abdullahi Sule – led administration.

He said that this was necessary to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“Gov. Abdullahi Sule is constructing Bus Terminals in Karu and Lafia which is a good initiative as it will boost the state revenue and help in traffic management among other benefits.

“My appeal is that before the inauguration of the Karu and Lafia bus terminals in the state, the state transport service should be revived for operation.

“I will like to see the transport service’s vehicles to be the first set of vehicles that will enter the terminals,” Daudu said.

He, however, commended the governor for his “developmental strides’’ adding that he has so far not been disappointed in his administration.

Daudu, therefore, called on the people to continue to support the administration, live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their political affiliations. (NAN)