Ex-Perm Sec urges Nasarawa Govt to revive transport service

June 11, 2021 Favour Lashem



Mr Festus Daudu, a former Secretary, has advised to revive its service – “On Move’’.

Daudu, a retired secretary from Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, gave advice in Karu on Friday while speaking on   second anniversary of the . Abdullahi Sule – led administration.

said that this was necessary to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

. Abdullahi Sule is constructing Bus Terminals in Karu and Lafia which is a good initiative as it boost the state revenue and help in traffic management among other benefits.

“My appeal is that before the inauguration of the Karu and Lafia bus terminals in the state, the state service should be revived for operation.

“I like to see the service’s vehicles to be the first set of vehicles that the terminals,” Daudu said.

, however, commended the governor for his “developmental strides’’ adding that has so far  not been disappointed in his administration.

Daudu, therefore, called on the people to continue to support the administration, live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their political affiliations. (NAN)

