Ex Perm Sec, Mohammed Dikwa, fumes over report, threatens to sue online newspaper

A retired Premanent Secretary, Dr Mohammed Kyari Dikwa, has reacted furiously to a news story by Peoples Gazette, an online newspaper based in Abuja.

Dikwa said a story published against him by the newspaper was “unjustified, malicious and callous”

The ex permament secretary’s reaction was contained in a letter to peoples Gazette signed by Edwin Inegedu, Senior partner, Pitcher and Courts, law firm.

The letter urged Peoples Gazette to retract their story, apologise or face legal action.

The lawyer said, “Our client’s attention has been drawn to your recent online publication, by one Ahmed Oluwasanjo, on June 23, 2023, titled: “EXCLUSIVE: Scavengers cart away $4 million from $76 million cash haul stockpiled in Abuja apartment by NDIC manager Aisha Odariko, ex-perm sec Mohammed Kyari” which is making the rounds on social media platforms including WhatsApp. By your publication, which is widely circulated, you falsely and maliciously wrote and published defamatory words which referred to our client.

“There is no doubt that your publication amounts to very serious libel on our client which has caused him considerable distress and embarrassment. All of these allegations made against him are false to your knowledge and your attack on him was unjustified, malicious and callous. The correct conclusion that could be drawn from your publication against our client is that the publication was made deliberately to bring our client to ridicule, hatred and ruins, despite that you know that there is no iota of truth in your prejudiced publication which smacks of sensationalism.

“In the circumstance, our client requires from you, as a matter of urgency, a full and unequivocal public retraction and apology in terms to be approved by our firm, and an undertaking not to repeat these allegations. We have also advised our client that he is entitled to substantial compensation for the injury to his reputation and feelings, in respect of which we invite your proposals. Our client also demands from you all the legal costs he has incurred so far on this matter.

“We look forward to hearing from you without delay. If we do not receive a satisfactory reply within seven (7) days of the receipt of this letter, our instructions are to commence legal proceedings against you, without further recourse to you, wherein our client shall claim against you

It further said, “Our client who is a retired Federal Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance is a personality who has distinguished himself in both public and private sectors over the last couple of decades.

“Owing to his impeccable character and integrity, our client was appointed as the Accountant–General of Borno State in 1999, and later the Permanent Secretary, Borno State Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in 2002. As a result of his exemplary character, proficiency and vast experience in the finance sector, his service was transferred to the Federal Civil Service in 2004. In the Federal Civil Service, he held several Directorship roles, which culminated in his appointment as Acting Accountant General of the Federation in 2015, and subsequently, the Federal Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance in 2018, before his retirement in 2019. Our client brought to bear his astuteness, integrity and unparalled initiatives which increased transparency in public finance in Nigeria. He is credited with the conceptualization and implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), E-payment and E-collection, Whistle Blowing Policy and a host of other innovations in public finance in Nigeria.

“Our client has a PhD in Accounts and Finance; is a Fellow of several professional bodies, and is a Director on the Board of both State and Federal Agencies.

“There is no doubt that your publication amounts to very serious libel on our client which has caused him considerable distress and embarrassment. All of these allegations made against him are false to your knowledge and your attack on him was unjustified, malicious and callous. The correct conclusion that could be drawn from your publication against our client is that the publication was made deliberately to bring our client to ridicule, hatred and ruins, despite that you know that there is no iota of truth in your prejudiced publication which smacks of sensationalism.

“The only treasure our client holds on to, is his impeccable character which he has built over the years. His rise to the position of a Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service was predicated on his track record as evident in his selfless service to the nation and the public finance sector.

Consequent upon your publication, which is injurious, our client’s reputation has not only been assaulted but injured and severely damaged as categories of people have been calling on him through personal visits, messages, e-mails, taàelephone etc challenging him on account of your publication, which they all read. Majorly, these persons are surprised that you alleged that our client has been involved in not only fraud and financial impropriety, but extra-marital liaison. No doubt, his professional integrity in the finance industry built over the years through dedicated hard work, and his private family life, has been besmirched. We strongly believe that if you had bothered to find out our client’s perspectives before your publication, you would have known that there is no iota of truth in the publication.

“From the foregoing, you would agree that the said publication was wholly an attempt to disparage our client and bring him to public odium. Since the publication of the libelous story, our client has been subjected to unquantifiable psychological, emotional and physical trauma.

“Our client is a well–respected elder statesman, a public finance expert and philanthropist, well known within and outside the boundaries of Nigeria for his dedication, hard work and unquestionable integrity in affairs bordering on public finance and accountability. It is the achievements of decades of industry and forthrightness that your organisation tends to destroy overnight through a careless, prejudiced and one-sided publication. We would not allow such deliberate wrong to go un-redressed, particularly as your publication is not a true reflection of who our client is, his character and his values.

“In the circumstance, our client requires from you, as a matter of urgency, a full and unequivocal public retraction and apology in terms to be approved by our firm, and an undertaking not to repeat these allegations. We have also advised our client that he is entitled to substantial compensation for the injury to his reputation and feelings, in respect of which we invite your proposals. Our client also demands from you all the legal costs he has incurred so far on this matter.

“We look forward to hearing from you without delay. If we do not receive a satisfactory reply within seven (7) days of the receipt of this letter, our instructions are to commence legal proceedings against you, without further recourse to you, wherein our client shall claim against you as follows:

DAMAGES including exemplary damages in the sum of N10,000,000,000.00 (Ten Billion Naira Only) for libel contained in your defamatory publication. INJUNCTION restraining further publication in any manner whatsoever connected or related to the said or similar words defamatory to our client. AN ORDER directing you to retract or cause to be retracted the said defamatory words in the same manner and form adopted in your publication of the defamatory words. AN ORDER directing you to tender an unreserved apology in at least three (3) widely circulated national newspapers, and online media platforms, within 72 hours of the date of the delivery of judgment in the suit.

“We hope you will make the afore-said actions unnecessary.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

