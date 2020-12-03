Ex-Pension Task Force boss, Maina extradited to Nigeria

Nigeria’s former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrashid Maina, who was arrested in Niger Republic after jumping bail has been extradited back home.

Force Spokesman,DCP Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement Thursday.

Mba said, “The Nigeria Police Force has extradited Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), today, 3rd December, 2020, to Nigeria from Niamey, Niger Republic, where he was arrested having been declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction over a pending criminal trial again.

“Recall that Abdulrashid Maina was arrested on 30th November, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.

Mba further disclosed that the team from INTERPOL Nigeria, led by the Commissioner of Police INTERPOL, CP Garba Umar, having completed the necessary documentation requirements and other extradition processes, flew the wanted former Pension Boss, Maina into Nigeria aboard an NPF Jet 5N-HAR and landed at exactly 1417Hrs (Nigerian Time).

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni while applauding the trans-national/inter-agency collaborations that led to the successful arrest and extradition of the wanted fugitive, assured that necessary legal actions will follow immediately.