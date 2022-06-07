Ex-PDP Governorship candidate picks NNPP’s ticket 

Malam Aminu Ringim, former PDP Governorship candidate in Jigawa, has now emerged the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP’s) governorship candidate in the state unopposed.

Ringim was in the governorship race twice in 2015 and 2019 on PDP’s platform but failed to win the office.

Alhaji Musa Abubakar, the Returning Officer at the NNPP’s Governorship primary in Jigawa, declared Ringim as the winner through voice affirmation, shortly after the necessary formalities on Monday in Dutse.

Abubakar said that 861 delegates were accredited for the exercise from the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the delegates affirmed Ringim winner, being the sole contestant at the primary election.

In his acceptance speech, the candidate thanked the delegates, party members and other stakeholders for their support.

“With deep sense of humility and on behalf of our teeming members and followers of our great party the NNPP, I wish to formally accept the honour and trust you bestowed on my humble self to fly the flag of our party as its gubernatorial candidate for Jigawa state in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“Our platform, the NNPP offers the best alternative. The party is led by trusted leaders like Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso with proven positive track record of accomplishments in governance.

“It is therefore incumbent upon us to ensure that we give our leaders the mandate to pilot the affairs of this nation, to restore its lost glory and entrench sustainable prosperity,” Ringim said.

The candidate urged members of the party to immediately embark on a serious and targeted mobilisation to spread the party’s rescue mission to nooks and crannies of the 287 electoral wards across the state.

“We have no time for lamentations,” he added.( NAN)

