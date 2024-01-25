Ex-Ondo senator dumps PDP

Sen. Boluwaji Kunlere, a former Senator who represented Ondo South on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dumped the party.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kunlere represented Ondo South at the 7th National Assembly from 2011 to 2015.

Kunlere said this in a letter he personally signed and addressed to the party’s ward chairman in Igbotako ward 2, Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

“I hereby tender my letter of resignation from the PDP with effect from Jan. 24.



“I sincerely express my appreciation to you and other members of the party for your cooperation and support throughout the period of my membership of the party, thank you and God bless.



“I will decide who to vote for after the primaries by God’s grace but no discussion with any political party for now,” he said. (NAN)

By Aderemi Bamgbose

