Thursday, January 25, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectEx-Ondo senator dumps PDP
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Ex-Ondo senator dumps PDP

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
69

Sen. Boluwaji Kunlere, a former Senator who represented Ondo South on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dumped the party.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kunlere represented Ondo South at the 7th National Assembly from 2011 to 2015.
Kunlere said this in a letter he personally signed and addressed to the party’s ward chairman in Igbotako ward 2, Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.
“I hereby tender my letter of resignation from the PDP with effect from Jan. 24.


I sincerely express my appreciation to you and other members of the party for your cooperation and support throughout the period of my membership of the party, thank you and God bless.


“I will decide who to vote for after the primaries by God’s grace but no discussion with any political party for now,” he said. (NAN)

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Previous article
NBC lauds Anambra, Enugu over commitment to settling boundary disputes
Next article
Police nab suspected kidnapper in Kaduna after rejecting N1m bribe
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.