Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun on Monday congratulated national leader of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Tinubu on his 69th birthday.

Daniel, in a congratulatory letter personally signed in Lagos, said that God had been there for Tinubu in his life’s journeys.

“All your life’s journeys have been dotted with achievements and successes; signs that God has been there and sufficient for you.

“On behalf of myself, my wife and family, I wish you happy birthday as you celebrate your 69th birth anniversary.

“Looking back, I share in your joy on a very strong conviction that you have more reasons to thank your Maker. Which of His favours can you deny? Surely none.

“God gave you a life, a family, a home, honour, fame fortunes and fortitudes and several sufficient reasons to be thankful and celebrate.

“On this occasion, I rejoice and celebrate with you, kindly accept my heartfelt congratulations,” Daniel said.

NAN reports that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State celebrated his birthday on March 29 and many individuals, corporate organisations and politicians have been congratulating him. (NAN)

