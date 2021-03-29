Ex-Ogun Gov congratulates Tinubu at 69

 Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former of Ogun on Monday congratulated leader of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. Bola Tinubu on his 69th birthday.

Daniel, congratulatory letter personally signed in Lagos, said that God had been there for Tinubu in his life’s journeys.

“All your life’s journeys have been dotted with achievements and successes; signs that God has been there and sufficient for .

“On behalf of myself, my wife and family, I wish happy birthday as celebrate your 69th birth anniversary.

“Looking back, I share in your joy on a strong conviction that have more reasons to thank your Maker. Which of His favours you deny? Surely none.

“God gave you a life, a family, a , honour, fame fortunes and fortitudes and sufficient reasons to thankful and celebrate.

“On this occasion, I rejoice and celebrate with you, kindly accept my heartfelt congratulations,” Daniel said.

reports that Tinubu, a former of Lagos State celebrated his birthday on March 29 and many individuals, corporate and have been congratulating him. ()

